Ugly Americans

The Dork Knight

Season 2 E 16 • 04/18/2012

A rabid Bat Boy takes a bite out of Mark, transforming him into New York City's latest superhero.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E6
Attack of Mark's Clone

Callie makes an evil Mark clone to compete in the DOI bowling league tournament.
08/04/2011
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E7
Wail Street

Randall tries to make a quick buck on the Soul Exchange by selling off Mark's immortal soul.
08/11/2011
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E8
Little Ship of Horrors

Randall is infected by horrifying plants at sea when Twayne throws a cruise ship party.
08/18/2011
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E10
Lilly and the Beast

Mark hooks up with an old girlfriend to test his open relationship.
08/25/2011
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E9
Mummy Dearest

Grimes' judgmental mother rises from the dead, and a neglected Randall reconsiders his living situation.
09/01/2011
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E11
Journey to the Center of Twayne

A Lilliputian arsonist escapes Mark's custody and finds an unlikely hiding place in Twayne's nose.
03/14/2012
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E12
Any Given Workday

Randall's new arm lands him on the DOI's intramural football team, and Callie pimps out Leonard.
03/21/2012
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E13
The Roast of Twayne the Boneraper

Twayne quits after getting roasted at his DOI 10-year anniversary party, leaving Mark in charge.
03/28/2012
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E14
Mark Loves Dick

Callie is promptly promoted after turning into a man, causing strife in her relationship with Mark.
04/04/2012
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E15
The Stalking Dead

Lady Hoo-Ha, America's most adored pop star, goes zombie, and her many devoted fans follow suit.
04/11/2012
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E16
The Dork Knight

A rabid Bat Boy takes a bite out of Mark, transforming him into New York City's latest superhero.
04/18/2012
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Ugly Americans
S2 • E17
Fools for Love

Callie's psychotic, prankster ex-boyfriend escapes from an asylum and wreaks havoc on Mark's life.
04/25/2012
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021