Mind of Mencia

Desperate Gardeners & Mini-Gallagher

Season 1 E 2 • 07/13/2005

Carlos finds out if "Desperate Gardeners" have gotten lucky with housewives and hires Mini-Gallagher to smash old technology.

Mind of Mencia
S1 • E4
Cultural Explorer & Sean Juan Fashions

Carlos becomes a Cultural Explorer, examines the West Hollywood gay community, unveils his designer clothing line, Sean Juan, and is joined by guest star Shaquille O'Neal.
07/27/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E5
Carlos the Dinosaur & Cheech Marin

Carlos the Dinosaur teaches kids about real life, and a bunch of deadbeats are asked "Why Aren't You Working?"
08/03/2005
Full Ep
21:30
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E7
Mencia's Holiday Parade & Gene Simmons

Rock star Gene Simmons and Carlos attempt to figure out what women want, and Carlos reimagines traditional holidays.
08/17/2005
Full Ep
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E8
You've Got Spam & Dee Dee Dee Awards

Carlos exercises his right to free speech and slams people who send spam.
08/24/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E9
Pet Psychic & The Newly Met Game

After a chat with his cat, Carlos discovers his inner pet psychic, and couples square off on the Newly Met game.
08/31/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E10
Renaissance Faire & Beaner Bike-Off

Will the Mencias have enough money for child support and bike parts?
09/07/2005
Full Ep
21:28
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E11
Ask Whitey & Ron Jeremy

Ken Jeong and Carlos play Ask Whitey, Mariachi Carlos serenades diners, and Carlos responds to hate mail.
09/14/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E12
Confucius Carlos & Mencia's Wetback English

Carlos talks to Larry King about the high price of gas, gets philosophical with Ken Jeong and gives tips to job seekers.
09/21/2005
Full Ep
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E13
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season 1

Carlos reflects on his life and sense of humor, and Ryan Seacrest exacts his revenge.
09/28/2005
Full Ep
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E1
Wetback Mountain & The Age Police

The Age Police bust offenders for inappropriate behavior, and "Wetback Mountain" tells a tragic tale.
03/22/2006
