The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 16, 2017 - Common
Season 23 E 5 • 10/16/2017
From Chicago, Trevor examines the politicization of the Windy City, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how former gang members are reducing crime rates, and Common discusses "Marshall."
S24 • E75The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThis Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
S24 • E74The Daily Show with Trevor NoahA Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
S24 • E72The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
S24 • E67The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
S24 • E64The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
S24 • E14The Daily Show with Trevor NoahFilling the Swamp
The Daily Show takes stock of some of the most corrupt and unqualified people to make it into Donald Trump's orbit, including Scott Pruitt, Stephen Miller and Brett Kavanaugh.
10/25/2018
S24 • E13The Daily Show with Trevor NoahA 100% Trump-Free Show Vol. 2
The Daily Show provides a much-needed reprieve from Donald Trump-centric news, including speculation about Bert and Ernie, and deer overpopulation in Staten Island.
10/24/2018
S24 • E12The Daily Show with Trevor NoahBig Little Allies
The Daily Show looks at the tactless and flat-out weird way Donald Trump has engaged with world leaders since he became president.
10/23/2018
S23 • E166The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - September 11, 2018 - Mitski
President Trump continues his tradition of behaving badly on 9/11, Michael Kosta examines a midterm race in Orange County, CA, and musician Mitski discusses "Be the Cowboy."
09/11/2018
S23 • E36The Daily Show with Trevor NoahDecember 14, 2017 - Nicey Nash
Conservative pundits call on Robert Mueller to end the Trump-Russia probe, Ronny Chieng learns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and Niecy Nash chats about "Downsizing."
12/14/2017
S23 • E2The Daily Show with Trevor NoahExtended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
S23 • E66The Daily Show with Trevor NoahMy Super Tweet 16
My Super Tweet 16 - Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
S23 • E39The Daily Show with Trevor NoahIt's the End of the Year as We Know It
The Daily Show reflects on some of the year's most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season and escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
12/20/2017
S23 • E67The Daily Show with Trevor NoahA 100% Trump-Free Show
A 100% Trump-Free Show - In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
S23 • E65The Daily Show with Trevor NoahLadies Night
Ladies Night - The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
02/13/2018
S23 • E68The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe Unpresidential Day Special
The Unpresidential Day Special - In honor of President's' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
S23 • E38The Daily Show with Trevor NoahYou're Fired: In Memoriam
The Daily Show looks back on the government employees (like Sean Spicer and Preet Bharara) who didn't make it through President Trump's first year in office.
12/19/2017
S23 • E40The Daily Show with Trevor NoahOut of Office 2017
The Daily Show highlights some of its best field pieces from the past year, including a look at how President Trump's words get translated into other languages.
12/21/2017
S23 • E64The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II
The Russian Scandal: The Creme de la Kremlin II - The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments of from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
