The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - October 16, 2017 - Common

Season 23 E 5 • 10/16/2017

From Chicago, Trevor examines the politicization of the Windy City, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how former gang members are reducing crime rates, and Common discusses "Marshall."

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:14
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E75
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
This Is U.S.

The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E74
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A Total Shutshow

The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
Full Ep
29:03
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E72
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas

Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
Full Ep
27:47
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E67
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter

Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
Full Ep
29:10
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E64
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Filling the Swamp

The Daily Show takes stock of some of the most corrupt and unqualified people to make it into Donald Trump's orbit, including Scott Pruitt, Stephen Miller and Brett Kavanaugh.
10/25/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A 100% Trump-Free Show Vol. 2

The Daily Show provides a much-needed reprieve from Donald Trump-centric news, including speculation about Bert and Ernie, and deer overpopulation in Staten Island.
10/24/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign In to Watch

S24 • E12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Big Little Allies

The Daily Show looks at the tactless and flat-out weird way Donald Trump has engaged with world leaders since he became president.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E166
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - September 11, 2018 - Mitski

President Trump continues his tradition of behaving badly on 9/11, Michael Kosta examines a midterm race in Orange County, CA, and musician Mitski discusses "Be the Cowboy."
09/11/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 14, 2017 - Nicey Nash

Conservative pundits call on Robert Mueller to end the Trump-Russia probe, Ronny Chieng learns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and Niecy Nash chats about "Downsizing."
12/14/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E5
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 16, 2017 - Common

From Chicago, Trevor examines the politicization of the Windy City, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how former gang members are reducing crime rates, and Common discusses "Marshall."
10/16/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E2
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes

Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E66
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
My Super Tweet 16

My Super Tweet 16 - Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
It's the End of the Year as We Know It

The Daily Show reflects on some of the year's most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season and escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
12/20/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E67
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A 100% Trump-Free Show

A 100% Trump-Free Show - In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E65
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Ladies Night

Ladies Night - The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
02/13/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E68
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Unpresidential Day Special

The Unpresidential Day Special - In honor of President's' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E38
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
You're Fired: In Memoriam

The Daily Show looks back on the government employees (like Sean Spicer and Preet Bharara) who didn't make it through President Trump's first year in office.
12/19/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Out of Office 2017

The Daily Show highlights some of its best field pieces from the past year, including a look at how President Trump's words get translated into other languages.
12/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign In to Watch

S23 • E64
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II

The Russian Scandal: The Creme de la Kremlin II - The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments of from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S22 • E170
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - September 18, 2017 - Gucci Mane

President Trump attacks Hillary Clinton on Twitter, Trevor profiles Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Gucci Mane discusses "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane."
09/18/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

RENO 911! Is Back on Patrol
RENO 911!

The streets of The Biggest Little City in the World are about to get marginally safer when RENO 911! returns with a new season, starting September 6 at 10/9c.
08/24/2023
Trailer
01:45

He'll Do Whatever It Takes to Beat His Boss in Office Race

Slacker office drone Pat goes to great lengths -- 26.2 miles, to be exact -- to defeat his exercise-obsessed boss in a grueling marathon in Office Race, premiering September 4 at 8/7c.
08/23/2023
Trailer
00:30

Comedy Central Is Turning Up the Heat This Summer

Have the summer of your life with the hottest series, stand-up specials and movies streaming all August long.
08/01/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022