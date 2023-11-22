Star Trek: very Short Treks

Holiday Party

Season 1 E 2 • 11/22/2023

During a First Contact Day party, Spock tries to entertain the crew with a blooper reel of various shocking Starfleet mishaps.






03:52

S1 • E1
Star Trek: very Short Treks
Skin a Cat

Amidst a Klingon attack, Kirk can't stop inadvertently insulting various alien members of his crew with his colorful idioms.
11/22/2023
Full Ep
04:04

Full Ep
03:14

S1 • E3
Star Trek: very Short Treks
Worst Contact

Riker and Dr. Crusher make first contact with a new alien species but are put off by their gross customs.
11/22/2023
Full Ep
04:55

S1 • E4
Star Trek: very Short Treks
Walk Don't Run

When the old guard meets the new, sensitivities flare!
11/22/2023
Full Ep
02:05

S1 • E5
Star Trek: very Short Treks
Holograms All the Way Down

Troi and Riker aren't the only ones who consult a historic hologram to glean insights from previous Starfleet crew members.
11/22/2023
