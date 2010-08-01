John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
Pete Holmes, Hannibal Buress, Matt McCarthy, Janeane Garofalo
Season 1 E 3 • 01/22/2010
Hannibal Buress weighs in on being an uncle, Pete Holmes shares his thoughts on living in New York City, Matt McCarthy discusses rock 'n' roll icons, and Janeane Garofalo talks aging.
Full Ep
42:01
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E1Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Greg Fitzsimmons, Eugene Mirman
Maria Bamford reflects on life at the office, Fabrice Fabrice stands in for Nick Kroll, Greg Fitzsimmons examines pet adoption, and Eugene Mirman recalls odd protest signs.
01/08/2010
Full Ep
42:02
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E2Mary Lynn Rajskub, Matt Braunger, Hari Kondabolu, Brian Posehn
Mary Lynn Rajskub describes an invasive TSA search, Hari Kondabolu questions vegan soul food, Matt Braunger recalls his best prank calls, and Brian Posehn discusses appropriate fan behavior.
01/15/2010
Full Ep
41:56
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E3Pete Holmes, Hannibal Buress, Matt McCarthy, Janeane Garofalo
01/22/2010
Full Ep
41:55
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E4Maria Bamford, Hannibal Buress, Amy Schumer, Marc Maron
Maria Bamford discusses her on-call therapist, Hannibal Buress reflects on getting older, Amy Schumer talks about her dad's new marriage, and Marc Maron describes his cell phone issues.
01/29/2010
Full Ep
41:58
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E5Nick Kroll, Chris Hardwick, Matt Braunger, Kristen Schaal
Chris Hardwick explains nerd fights, Nick Kroll shares his disdain for cats, Matt Braunger reveals his favorite baby name, and Kristen Schaal enlists her parents for a dramatic reenactment.
02/05/2010
Full Ep
41:59
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E6Chris Hardwick, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Greg Fitzsimmons, Paul F. Tompkins
Chris Hardwick reflects on the South, Mary Lynn Rajskub discusses her surprise pregnancy, Greg Fitzsimmons shares why he thinks America is hated, and Paul F. Tompkins rates cosplay outfits.
02/12/2010
Full Ep
50:34
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E1Kyle Kinane, Glenn Wool, Rory Scovel, Pete Holmes
Kyle Kinane describes the sexiest night in Winnipeg, Glenn Wool thinks he should be getting more for his $50 hotel budget, and Rory Scovel does an impression of Batman making small talk.
03/24/2011
Full Ep
41:59
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E2Deon Cole, Moshe Kasher, Marina Franklin, Maria Bamford
Deon Cole renames the drinks at Starbucks, Moshe Kasher recommends an overhaul of America's geographic layout, and Marina Franklin pinpoints the moment she knew Harlem was gentrified.
03/31/2011
Full Ep
50:04
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E3Anthony Jeselnik, Rory Albanese, Deon Cole, Tommy Johnagin, David Koechner
Deon Cole explains why he doesn't trust people who wear all white, Tommy Johnagin describes his first experience with edibles, and David Koechner auctions off his fifth baby.
04/07/2011
Full Ep
49:46
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E4Mike Lawrence, Marina Franklin, Brendon Walsh, Greg Behrendt
Mike Lawrence reflects on working at McDonald's, Marina Franklin reveals why she's not cut out to be first lady, and Greg Behrendt discusses the problem with losing weight in your 40s.
04/14/2011
Full Ep
43:06
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E5Brendon Walsh, Glenn Wool, Kumail Nanjiani, Kirk Fox
Brandon Walsh tells a story about eating half a bag of shrooms at a Ween concert, Kumail Nanjiani knows exactly when he'd die in a horror film, and Kirk Fox explains why he can't be heroic.
04/21/2011
Full Ep
42:01
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E6Kumail Nanjiani, Jen Kirkman, Kyle Kinane, Al Madrigal
Kumail Nanjiani enjoys living vicariously through Harry Potter, Kyle Kinane describes why he loves Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and Al Madrigal explains the problem with pinatas.
04/28/2011
Full Ep
41:39
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E1Hari Kondabolu, Mark Normand, Ben Kronberg, Wyatt Cenac
Hari Kondabolu breaks down colonialism, Mark Normand dismantles male gay panic, Ben Kronberg pitches punny restaurant ideas, and Wyatt Cenac explains the duties of airplane seatmates.
07/20/2012
