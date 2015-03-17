@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, April 9, 2015 - Uncensored

Season 2 E 87 • 04/09/2015

In this extended and uncensored episode, Jamie Lee, Matt McCarthy and Pete Holmes come up scenes for the "Avengers" sequel, list #AstronautProblems and translate for R2-D2.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E77
Tuesday, March 17, 2015

April Richardson, Sean Patton and Paul Scheer list #NBABands, hashtag images of St. Patrick's Day debauchery and write suggestive texts as leprechauns.
03/17/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E78
Wednesday, March 18, 2015

Rick Glassman, Bianca Kajlich and Ron Funches of "Undateable" learn about the Knockout Challenge, guess which strange wrestling videos are real and write awful Tinder bios.
03/18/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E79
Extended - Thursday, March 19, 2015 - Uncensored

David Wain, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel of "Childrens Hospital" list porn parody catchphrases, #AdorableIllnesses and odd ebook chapters in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/19/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E80
Monday, March 23, 2015

Vanessa Ramos, Kyle Kinane and Rhys Darby comfort a forlorn piccolo player, #InternetASong, guess why vloggers are crying and fill in the blanks in Deepak Chopra tweets.
03/23/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E81
Tuesday, March 24, 2015

Fortune Feimster, Ben Gleib and Moshe Kasher list roles for Chris to play on "The X-Files" reboot, describe #MyExIn5Words and reveal their spring break regrets.
03/24/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E82
Wednesday, March 25, 2015

Steve Agee, Tom Lennon and #PointsMe comedian Chris Cubas watch the "Entourage" movie trailer, list #FantasyCelebs, translate emoji and write inappropriate acrostic poems.
03/25/2015
Full Ep
30:18
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E83
Extended - Thursday, March 26, 2015 - Uncensored

The Roast of Justin Bieber's Natasha Leggero, Sarah Tiana and Jeff Ross list TapouT slogans, dull crimes and "Furious 7" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/26/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E84
Monday, April 6, 2015

Justin Willman, Jade Catta-Preta and Doug Benson imagine #MyTombstoneIn5Words, announce bizarre sporting events and come up with overly specific automatic text replies.
04/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E85
Tuesday, April 7, 2015

Jessimae Peluso, Adam Ray and Andrew Santino learn about new Rand Paul campaign merchandise, #RuinADrink and list irrational fears that parents have about the Internet.
04/07/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E86
Wednesday, April 8, 2015

Will Forte, Kristen Schaal and Horatio Sanz write pickup lines for an oversexed rodent, list #BirdBands and retitle bizarre performance-art pieces.
04/08/2015
Full Ep
25:11
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E87
Extended - Thursday, April 9, 2015 - Uncensored

In this extended and uncensored episode, Jamie Lee, Matt McCarthy and Pete Holmes come up scenes for the "Avengers" sequel, list #AstronautProblems and translate for R2-D2.
04/09/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E88
Monday, April 13, 2015

Arden Myrin, Guy Branum and Mike Lawrence make up spoilers for the new "Terminator" sequel, list #CollegeMovies and come up with job skills for questionable LinkedIn users.
04/13/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E89
Tuesday, April 14, 2015

Megan Neuringer, Adam Cayton-Holland and Kurt Braunohler guess what group now has access to medical marijuana, describe their #5WordMoneyProblems and play Never Have I Ever.
04/14/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E90
Wednesday, April 15, 2015

Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar and Chris D'Elia learn the truth about Dennis Quaid's meltdown, list #Bandwiches and come up with frequently asked questions about Coachella.
04/15/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E92
Monday, April 20, 2015

Steve Agee, Ron Funches and T.J. Miller play F/M/K with blockbuster movies, come up with #420Regrets and list some of TIME magazine's 100 Least Influential People.
04/20/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E93
Tuesday, April 21, 2015

Jimmy Pardo, David O'Doherty and Maria Bamford list #DepressingTVReboots, name alcohol-inspired works of art and come up with podcasts that would never win awards.
04/21/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E94
Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Kerri Kenney-Silver and the Sklar Brothers guess what YouTube's last video ever might be, describe #EarthIn3Words and come up with inoffensive frat party themes.
04/22/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E96
Monday, April 27, 2015

Tom Rhodes, Kevin Pollak and Eddie Izzard write taglines for a macabre sex toy, list #EuropeanSuperheroes and come up with alternative meanings for the acronym "BFF."
04/27/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E97
Tuesday, April 28, 2015

Stephen Tobolowsky, Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson of Big Time in Hollywood, FL, talk trash as 90s rockers, list #BroBroadway musicals and guess which bad tattoos are real.
04/28/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E98
Wednesday, April 29, 2015

Eugene Mirman, Max Silvestri and Emily Heller come up with non-penile uses for the eggplant emoji, #SickBurnAHunk and make up stops for a crappy bus line.
04/29/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E100
Monday, May 4, 2015

Grace Helbig, Paul F. Tompkins and John Hodgman #DumbDownABook, learn about unfashionable dads, guess which awful commercials are real and list extremely British baby names.
05/04/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021