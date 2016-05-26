@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Season 3 E 126 • 06/28/2016
Jade Catta-Preta, Paul Scheer and Jensen Karp write taglines for the upcoming Tetris trilogy, stand in for Ludacris's hype man and make up #BadMonsterMovies.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E116Extended - Thursday, May 26, 2016 - Uncensored
Jim Norton, Jim Florentine and Bonnie McFarlane anticipate the Big Game in L.A., dine with Hillary Clinton and sing #MillionaireSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E117Monday, June 13, 2016
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Horatio Sanz and Nick Swardson present awards to obvious winners, list horrible business mergers and make up #BabyBroadway musicals.
06/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E118Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Matteo Lane, Mamrie Hart and Grace Helbig give #GraduationAdviceIn3Words, describe offbeat a cappella groups and celebrate Donald Trump's birthday.
06/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E119Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Matt Walsh, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins speculate about a recent Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders meeting, sing #DadSongs and describe unusual online portraits.
06/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E120Extended - Thursday, June 16, 2016 - Uncensored
Big Jay Oakerson, Vance Sanders and Doug Benson meet Donald Trump's look-alike, list #OceanMovies and give Father's Day shout-outs in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/16/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E121Monday, June 20, 2016
Joe Randazzo, Mary Holland and Dave Hill celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers' big win, get unwanted concert tickets and make up #BasketballMovies.
06/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E122Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Spike Feresten, Eli Roth and Steve Agee celebrate National Selfie Day, sing #ComicBookSongs and disclose lesser-known government revelations.
06/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E123Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Flula Borg, Kevin Pereira and Erica Rhodes discover how Mark Zuckerberg stays safe from hackers, list the concerns of uninformed voters and make up #DogJobs.
06/22/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E124Extended - Thursday, June 23, 2016 - Uncensored
Rooster Teeth's Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Barbara Dunkelman boost Brazil's tourism, probe Donald Trump's finances and #RuinAVideoGame in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/23/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E125Monday, June 27, 2016
Mike Phirman, Robin Thede and Greg Proops probe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's browser history, launch insults at Donald Trump and entice tourists to #VisitBritainBecause.
06/27/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E126Tuesday, June 28, 2016
06/28/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E127Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser and Brett Gelman make up anti-marijuana slogans, determine the source of an unsettling noise and #RuinShakespeare.
06/29/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E128Extended - Thursday, June 30, 2016 - Uncensored
Morgan Murphy, Adam Goldberg and Jim Gaffigan misquote political figures, sum up #AmericaIn4Words and list Canadian super powers in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/30/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E129Tuesday, July 5, 2016
Emily Fleming, John Ross Bowie and Jay Mandyam imagine the contents of the Internet Bill of Rights, list reasons they #GotFiredBecause and make up better names for animals.
07/05/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E130Wednesday, July 6, 2016
Marcella Arguello, Matt Braunger and Ron Funches rile up the Internet with new "Iron Man" plotlines, list #DrunkBooks and turn celebrities into wrestlers.
07/06/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E131Extended - Thursday, July 7, 2016 - Uncensored
Another Period's Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome and Tom Lennon list cabinet roles for Snoop Dogg, #HistoricalSongs and dating advice in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/07/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E132Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser and Dave Holmes come up with video game-inspired pickup lines, spot a familiar verse in Melania Trump's speech and relay what they #OverheardAtRNC.
07/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E133Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Jon Heder, Will Sasso and Chris D'Elia make life-changing decisions for Jeb Bush, give #CrappyCompliments and bid on weird political merchandise on eBay.
07/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E134Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ramon Rivas, Dan St. Germain and April Richardson guess what Sarah Palin is up to these days, make #ApocalypseResolutions and catch Pokemon in strange locations.
07/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E135Extended - Friday, July 22, 2016 - Uncensored
Paul Feig, Neil Casey and Milana Vayntrub chat with a Lyft driver, sum up #ComicConIn5Words and ask bad questions at a Comic-Con panel in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/22/2016
