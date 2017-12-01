@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Season 4 E 57 • 02/01/2017
Maz Jobrani, Aisling Bea and David Koechner write panic-inducing headlines, name #HornyAuthors and make ridiculous wagers for the big game.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E46Extended - Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Uncensored
Jamie Lee, Brian Moses and Michelle Buteau marvel at a Windows 95 tutorial, list #DogCelebs and bring backup artists into the spotlight in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E47Monday, January 16, 2017
Josie Long, John Hodgman and Eugene Mirman predict what the FBI will tweet next, #MakeABookAmerican and pinpoint the signs of fake news articles.
01/16/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E49Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Erin Gibson, Bryan Safi and Judah Friedlander create cinematic 2020 campaign slogans for Donald Trump, interpret Japanese toilet symbols and make up #SexyPolitics.
01/18/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E50Extended - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - Uncensored
Stephanie Simbari, Brian Posehn and Dave Anthony bid adieu to President Obama, name #GuyFieriSongs and list inaugural performers' demands in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/19/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E51Monday, January 23, 2017
Rich Eisen, Jade Catta-Preta and Kevin Nealon decipher a baby's creative Women's March sign, list #SexySports and share "alternative facts."
01/23/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E52Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Claudia O'Doherty, John Early and Kate Berlant make musicals even whiter, #RedneckAMovie and come up with scientific names for various social groups.
01/24/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E53Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Erik Griffin, Jenny Zigrino and Andrew Santino introduce Kellyanne Conway's cringeworthy stand-up act, divulge Alaska's divorce court rules and make up #DrunkBands.
01/25/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E54Extended - Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Uncensored
Roast Battle II's Mike Lawrence, Jamar Neighbors and Jeff Ross channel drunk astronauts, list #FoodVillains and get fan-drawn portraits in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/26/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E55Monday, January 30, 2017
Arden Myrin, Joe DeRosa and Moshe Kasher ponder ways in which companies can take a political stand, find out why people are boycotting Starbucks and make up #DogSongs.
01/30/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E56Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Hampton Yount, Adam Newman and Phoebe Robinson pitch social media platforms for kids, create #OneLetterOffTVShows and revisit the early days of Twitter.
01/31/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E57Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Maz Jobrani, Aisling Bea and David Koechner write panic-inducing headlines, name #HornyAuthors and make ridiculous wagers for the big game.
02/01/2017
Full Ep
24:16
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E58Extended - Thursday, February 2, 2017 - Uncensored
Paul Scheer, Whitney Cummings and Will Sasso catch Tom Brady up on current events, name #FootballMovies and get to know athletic puppies in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/02/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E59Monday, February 6, 2017
Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi and Ron Funches of "Powerless" uncover evidence of evil rituals at the big game, give fake information on a tour of the White House and #SoftenABadGuy.
02/06/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E60Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Josh McDermitt, Katie Aselton and Seth Morris request money from Sean Spicer, #MakeTVShowsAustralian and plan curriculums under new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
02/07/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E61Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Paul Feig, Nick Swardson and Jen Kirkman call out politicians, discover what happens when Press Secretary Sean Spicer is asked for burrito money and #AddAToyImproveAMovie.
02/08/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E62Extended - Thursday, February 9, 2017 - Uncensored
Jay Mandyam, Josh Johnson and Annie Lederman offer G-rated descriptions of S&M, recite lines from 90s porn and riff on #InternetHipHop in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/09/2017
Full Ep
23:23
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E63Monday, February 13, 2017
In this live episode, Tom Lennon, Milana Vayntrub and Kyle Kinane guess Justin Trudeau's secret weapon, #RuinA90sSong and start a Twitter war with The Cheesecake Factory.
02/13/2017
Full Ep
21:47
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E64Tuesday, February 14, 2017
In this live episode, Mary Lynn Rajskub, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Al Jackson sum up #MyLoveLifeIn5Words, list demands for the Cheesecake Factory and toast to a special couple.
02/14/2017
Full Ep
22:10
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E65Wednesday, February 15, 2017
In this live episode, Wil Wheaton, Drew Carey and Heather Anne Campbell list #OneWordOffBooks, trounce the Cheesecake Factory and hear Chuck Tingle's latest novella.
02/15/2017
Full Ep
23:02
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E66Thursday, February 16, 2017
In this live episode, Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart name #PresidentialTVShows, list "Star Wars" sex moves and witness the Cheesecake Factory's official surrender.
02/16/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021