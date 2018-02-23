Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars
Season 1 E 1 • 02/23/2018
Two decades after serving his prison sentence, Ali Siddiq performs stand-up for currently incarcerated folks at Bell County Jail. He talks about everything from tricking cops to the beauty of margaritas to how doing time can mess with your mind.
02/23/2018