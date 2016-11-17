@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Season 4 E 37 • 12/13/2016
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Moshe Kasher pitch shows for Tinder TV, guess which distracting celebrity Donald Trump will meet with next and #AddStarWarsImproveAMovie.
More
Watching
Full Ep
23:49
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E27Extended - Thursday, November 17, 2016 - Uncensored
Willam Belli, Justin Martindale and Bridget Everett rap about Thanksgiving, list #ThanksgivingMovies and ponder eroticist Chuck Tingle in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/17/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E28Monday, November 28, 2016
Pete Holmes, Hari Kondabolu and Joe DeRosa issue Canadian Black Friday announcements, guess the hero of Chuck Tingle's latest erotic novel and list #OneWordOffVideoGames.
11/28/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E29Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Chelsey Crisp, Dana Carvey and Scott Aukerman make up new holidays, divulge the ways in which they're triggered by Santa Claus and invent #SexyDisney movies.
11/29/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E30Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Matt Goldich predict what Mitt Romney would say to be part of Donald Trump's cabinet, list #MillennialMusicals and rewrite book titles.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E31Extended - Thursday, December 1, 2016 - Uncensored
Noel Fielding, Kristen Schaal and Rich Fulcher get duped by fake news, #MakeAMovieCold and create historical clickbait headlines in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/01/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E32Monday, December 5, 2016
Dave Hill, Steve Agee and J Mascis guess the reason behind a man's joyful meltdown, #AddASongRuinAMovie and spread the word about how to survive the horrors of global warming.
12/05/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E33Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Sam Morril, Janelle James and Mike Lawrence create new Grammy categories, predict what Donald Trump's next tweet will be and try out awkward #HolidayPickUpLines.
12/06/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E34Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Jon Gabrus, Mamrie Hart and Joe Randazzo name Donald Trump's least favorite lists, guess what The Weather Channel will get fired up about next and make up #RichBooks.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E35Extended - Thursday, December 8, 2016 - Uncensored
Ali Siddiq, Nate Fernald and Erica Rhodes guess the outcome of strange local crimes, sum up #ChristmasIn3Words and navigate with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E36Monday, December 12, 2016
Reggie Watts, James Adomian and Morgan Murphy seduce Uber drivers, make up #HipHopFood and answer questions about bad holiday light displays.
12/12/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E37Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Moshe Kasher pitch shows for Tinder TV, guess which distracting celebrity Donald Trump will meet with next and #AddStarWarsImproveAMovie.
12/13/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E38Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Aparna Nancherla, Nick Thune and Milana Vayntrub imagine lectures given at Santa University, ruin the holidays with #OneWordOffChristmas and receive a visit from Krampus.
12/14/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E39Extended - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - Uncensored
Andy Richter, Diona Reasonover and Matt Besser describe the best parts of 2016, make #2017Predictions and celebrate celebs who didn't die in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/15/2016
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E40Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Jonah Ray, Laurie Kilmartin and Doug Benson revisit Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance, compose #WinterSongs and make celebrity resolutions for 2017.
01/03/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E41Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kyle Kinane and Ron Funches propose new state laws, guess the use of a bizarre new product and name #MonkeyMovies to toast the 500th episode of @midnight.
01/04/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E42Extended - Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Uncensored
Affion Crockett, Amanda Seales and Marcella Arguello make New Year's resolutions, imagine #HealthierCelebs and offer money-saving tips in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/05/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E43Monday, January 9, 2017
Dan Bakkedahl, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski toast the iPhone's anniversary, write taglines for the nonexistent movie "Hidden Fences" and #AddHistoryImproveAMovie.
01/09/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E44Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Katie O'Brien, Flula Borg and Ify Nwadiwe find tech jobs for Barack Obama, guess how Canadian ownership will change American Apparel and make up #HipHopHarryPotter.
01/10/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E45Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Matt Kirshen, Emily Fleming and Rhys Darby anticipate Donald Trump's classy inaugural celebration, create a fashion line for brunch-loving men and #RuinAToy.
01/11/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E46Extended - Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Uncensored
Jamie Lee, Brian Moses and Michelle Buteau marvel at a Windows 95 tutorial, list #DogCelebs and bring backup artists into the spotlight in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/12/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021