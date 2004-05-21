Comedy Central Presents

Comedy Central Presents Reno Collier

Season 9 E 6 • 03/04/2005

Reno Collier points out the ineffectiveness of slingshots, talks about why he'd rather be drunk than famous and explains why teachers have to be great liars.

Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E22
Paul Mercurio

Paul Mercurio is still poor enough that finding $10 is a big deal, thinks God is passive agressive and believes there’s nothing more humbling than a full-length mirror.
05/21/2004
21:02
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E21
Clinton Jackson

Clinton Jackson talks about finding things to say to his cat, why he’s too childish to be a father and why a black circus ringmaster isn’t exactly a civil right hero.
05/21/2004
21:05
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E25
Comedy Central Presents Paul Gilmartin

Paul Gilmartin explains why a terrorist attack in Vegas would go unnoticed, why footie pajamas make kids feel invincible and why he’d believe Hall & Oates over the Bible.
05/28/2004
16:47
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E27
Cory Kahaney

Cory Kahaney discusses the drawbacks of being married to an ethical lawyer, her skepticism of yoga’s spiritualism, and the tactless way men ask for morning sex.
05/28/2004
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E28
Scott Kennedy

Scott Kennedy talks about not fitting the gay stereotype, opening for male strippers and watching reality cop shows.
06/11/2004
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E1
Steve McGrew

Steve McGrew explains why he goes to Walmart as an anti-depressant and thinks Alcoholics Anonymous questionaires should be more realistic.
09/25/2004
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E2
Lizz Winstead

Lizz Winstead explains why she's not afraid of terrorists and suggests ways to convince Republicans to support marriage equality.
10/08/2004
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E3
Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr questions his own survival instincts, wonders why trailers just don't drive out of the way of tornados and citicizes the ending of "The Passion of the Christ."
01/14/2005
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E4
Godfrey

Godfrey details the woes of riding the New York City subway, explains why there are so few black astronauts and considers becoming a weatherman in Nigeria.
02/18/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E5
Tess

Tess explains the difference between "plus sized" and "juicy" and why she was bad at temp work.
02/25/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E7
Christian Finnegan

Christian Finnegan will put up with an $85 a month fat tax and being bad at Monopoly, but he has no patience for chatty urinal-mates.
03/11/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E8
Jeff Cesario

Jeff Cesario discusses America's many contradictions, explains why jerks never get cancer and flaunts his uniquely Midwestern physique.
03/25/2005
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E9
Drew Fraser

Drew Fraser explains why he never sleeps with skinny women, why only kids in the suburbs go missing and why he needs more sleep the older he gets.
04/01/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E10
Russ Meneve

Russ Meneve talks about breaking up via email, preferring food to sex and the alarming number of annual shark attacks.
04/08/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E11
Comedy Central Presents Dan Naturman

Dan Naturman thinks flying JetBlue is the best way to avoid a hijacking and explains why Maryland speed traps are a bit extreme.
04/15/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E12
Lynne Koplitz

Lynne Koplitz wonders what Jesus would do if he lived in New York City, weighs in on children who grow up in Manhattan and explains why her boyfriend thinks she's crazy.
04/29/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E13
Tom Shillue

Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of “wrong-side surgery,” gets embarrassed about his dad’s shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E14
Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn

Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E15
Aries Spears

Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
21:02
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E16
Vic Henley

Vic Henley weighs in on New York City accents, living in the South and British-U.S. relations.
05/27/2005
