Comedy Central Presents

Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E22Paul Mercurio
Paul Mercurio is still poor enough that finding $10 is a big deal, thinks God is passive agressive and believes there's nothing more humbling than a full-length mirror.
05/21/2004
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E21Clinton Jackson
Clinton Jackson talks about finding things to say to his cat, why he's too childish to be a father and why a black circus ringmaster isn't exactly a civil right hero.
05/21/2004
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E25Comedy Central Presents Paul Gilmartin
Paul Gilmartin explains why a terrorist attack in Vegas would go unnoticed, why footie pajamas make kids feel invincible and why he'd believe Hall & Oates over the Bible.
05/28/2004
Full Ep
16:47
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E27Cory Kahaney
Cory Kahaney discusses the drawbacks of being married to an ethical lawyer, her skepticism of yoga's spiritualism, and the tactless way men ask for morning sex.
05/28/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E28Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy talks about not fitting the gay stereotype, opening for male strippers and watching reality cop shows.
06/11/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E1Steve McGrew
Steve McGrew explains why he goes to Walmart as an anti-depressant and thinks Alcoholics Anonymous questionaires should be more realistic.
09/25/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E2Lizz Winstead
Lizz Winstead explains why she's not afraid of terrorists and suggests ways to convince Republicans to support marriage equality.
10/08/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E3Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr questions his own survival instincts, wonders why trailers just don't drive out of the way of tornados and citicizes the ending of "The Passion of the Christ."
01/14/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E4Godfrey
Godfrey details the woes of riding the New York City subway, explains why there are so few black astronauts and considers becoming a weatherman in Nigeria.
02/18/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E5Tess
Tess explains the difference between "plus sized" and "juicy" and why she was bad at temp work.
02/25/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E7Christian Finnegan
Christian Finnegan will put up with an $85 a month fat tax and being bad at Monopoly, but he has no patience for chatty urinal-mates.
03/11/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E8Jeff Cesario
Jeff Cesario discusses America's many contradictions, explains why jerks never get cancer and flaunts his uniquely Midwestern physique.
03/25/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E9Drew Fraser
Drew Fraser explains why he never sleeps with skinny women, why only kids in the suburbs go missing and why he needs more sleep the older he gets.
04/01/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E10Russ Meneve
Russ Meneve talks about breaking up via email, preferring food to sex and the alarming number of annual shark attacks.
04/08/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E11Comedy Central Presents Dan Naturman
Dan Naturman thinks flying JetBlue is the best way to avoid a hijacking and explains why Maryland speed traps are a bit extreme.
04/15/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E12Lynne Koplitz
Lynne Koplitz wonders what Jesus would do if he lived in New York City, weighs in on children who grow up in Manhattan and explains why her boyfriend thinks she's crazy.
04/29/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E13Tom Shillue
Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of "wrong-side surgery," gets embarrassed about his dad's shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E14Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn
Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E15Aries Spears
Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
