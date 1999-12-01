Comedy Central Presents

Dave Attell

Season 2 E 7 • 07/10/1999

Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.

Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E7
Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy explains why there's nothing worse than moving, nothing more annoying than the song "My Heart Will Go On" and nothing sexier than Captain Jean-Luc Picard's accent.
01/12/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E8
Comedy Central Presents Kevin Brennan

Kevin Brennan states the facts behind Biblical stories and explains the miracle of human reproduction.
01/26/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E10
Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt gripes about watching old movies in L.A., explains why all medical videos are shocking and reveals why he got thrown out of the Anne Frank House.
05/10/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E11
Elvira Kurt

Elvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.
05/28/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E1
Kevin Nealon

Kevin Nealon talks about getting his first computer, maps his travels across America and reflects on his marriage.
05/29/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E2
Margaret Smith

Margaret Smith shares her thoughts about comfortable underwear, out-of-control body piercings and overpriced sperm.
06/05/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E3
Mark Curry

Mark Curry offers tips on how to play it cool around cops and describes his awkward experimentation with spanking.
06/12/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E4
Greg Proops

Greg Proops discusses overworked Americans, New York City's fanciest Mexican restaurant, and the stark differences between the U.S. and Canada.
06/19/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E5
Hugh Fink

Hugh Fink describes Texan hospitality, reveals his fear of sarcastic waiters and gives a violin performance inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
06/26/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E6
Kevin Meaney

Kevin Meaney explains how he botched an atomic bomb drill as a child and reveals his ancestral link to Mr. Potato Head.
07/03/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E8
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
07/17/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E9
Todd Barry

Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E12
Jack Coen

Jack Coen comes to grips with getting older, which includes dealing with chatty vasectomy surgeons and greedy funeral directors.
09/04/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E3
Jeremy Hotz

Jeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.
06/21/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E4
Dane Cook

Dane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.
06/27/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E5
Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.
07/05/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E6
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E7
Dom Irrera

Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E8
Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris

Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E9
Stephen Lynch

Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/02/2000
