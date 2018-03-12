YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Big Questions Huge Answers with Jon Dore
E 1 • 12/03/2018
Canadian comic Jon Dore attempts to solve two big issues plaguing America today -- cyberbullying and predatory teachers -- in a series of hard-hitting interviews.
Full Ep
41:39
Big Questions Huge Answers with Jon Dore
E1
E1
Big Questions Huge Answers with Jon Dore
Canadian comic Jon Dore attempts to solve two big issues plaguing America today -- cyberbullying and predatory teachers -- in a series of hard-hitting interviews.
12/03/2018
Sneak Peek
04:37
Big Questions Huge Answers with Jon Dore
E1
Not Hot for Teacher
Jon holds a reverse beauty pageant to determine which prospective teachers are sexually unappealing enough to safely be around teens.
12/03/2018
You may also like
3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30
Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central
Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021