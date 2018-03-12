Big Questions Huge Answers with Jon Dore

E 1 • 12/03/2018

Canadian comic Jon Dore attempts to solve two big issues plaguing America today -- cyberbullying and predatory teachers -- in a series of hard-hitting interviews.

Not Hot for Teacher

Jon holds a reverse beauty pageant to determine which prospective teachers are sexually unappealing enough to safely be around teens.
12/03/2018
