House-Sitting (Explicit)
Season 4 E 8 • 11/15/2017
Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.
Broad City
S4 • E1
Sliding Doors (Explicit)
In a flashback, Abbi and Ilana cross paths for the first time and spend the day together -- or don't.
09/13/2017
Broad City
S4 • E2
Twaining Day (Explicit)
Ilana lands a new job at a trendy sushi restaurant, and Abbi finally gets the chance to train Shania Twain.
09/20/2017
Broad City
S4 • E3
Just the Tips (Explicit)
Abbi throws herself fully into a new relationship, and Ilana basks in her newfound riches.
09/27/2017
Broad City
S4 • E4
Mushrooms (Explicit)
Abbi and Ilana's chill shrooms day is threatened when Abbi's boss sends her on an errand.
10/11/2017
Broad City
S4 • E5
Abbi's Mom (Explicit)
Abbi agrees to take her mom out for a wild night on the town, and Ilana's seasonal depression takes a toll on her work life.
10/18/2017
Broad City
S4 • E6
Witches (Explicit)
Abbi freaks out about aging after discovering a gray hair, and Ilana tries to recapture her sexual spark.
10/25/2017
Broad City
S4 • E7
Florida (Explicit)
A trip to the Sunshine State makes the girls reconsider their lives in New York City.
11/08/2017
Broad City
S4 • E8
Broad City
S4 • E9
Bedbugs (Explicit)
Ilana and Jaime discover that their apartment is infested with bedbugs, and a cash-strapped Abbi gets a confidence boost from her new purse.
11/29/2017