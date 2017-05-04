The President Show
July 27, 2017 - Carole Radziwill
Season 1 E 12 • 07/27/2017
The president introduces his fun new White House communications director, finds out what the American people think of him and sits down with reality TV star Carole Radziwill.
The President ShowS1 • E2May 4, 2017 - Dan Savage
The president signs some executive orders that he thought of all by himself, befriends a portrait of Andrew Jackson and talks dirty with "Savage Lovecast" host Dan Savage.
05/04/2017
The President ShowS1 • E3May 11, 2017 - Linda Sarsour
The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, visits an elementary school and sits down with co-founder of the 2017 Women's March Linda Sarsour.
05/11/2017
The President ShowS1 • E4May 18, 2017 - Deepak Chopra
The president receives a visit from a frumpy old friend, gets a guided lesson in meditation and sits down with "You Are the Universe" co-author Deepak Chopra.
05/18/2017
The President ShowS1 • E5May 25, 2017 - S.E. Cupp
The president goes on a journey overseas, shows off his souvenirs from other world leaders and chats with S.E. Cupp about America's mistrust of the media.
05/25/2017
The President ShowS1 • E6June 1, 2017 - Dr. Michael Eric Dyson
The president shakes up his inner circle and makes a big business deal on the golf course, and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson stops by to discuss white privilege in America.
06/01/2017
The President ShowS1 • E7June 8, 2017 - Evan McMullin
The president dodges questions about James Comey, visits his pals in the Land of Fake Believe and sits down with former CIA operative Evan McMullin.
06/08/2017
The President ShowS1 • E8June 15, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
The president turns his daily briefings into a game show and takes a trip to his hometown, and political satirist Bassem Youssef discusses fleeing persecution in Egypt.
06/15/2017
The President ShowS1 • E9June 22, 2017 - Matt Walsh
The president finds out who's a witch and who isn't, holds auditions for a defense lawyer, and tries an improv scene with "Veep" star Matt Walsh.
06/22/2017
The President ShowS1 • E10July 13, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
The president addresses the press about a horrible virus plaguing Americans, signs important executive orders and sits down with Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi.
07/13/2017
The President ShowS1 • E11July 20, 2017 - Joy Behar
The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, meets up with former mobsters and sits down with "The View" co-host Joy Behar.
07/20/2017
The President ShowS1 • E13August 3, 2017 - Ana Marie Cox
The president addresses concerns about chaos in the White House, hosts a game night for his best friends and sits down with political columnist Ana Marie Cox.
08/03/2017
The President ShowS1 • E14August 24, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson
The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't, visits his friends in the magical Land of Fake Believe and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
08/24/2017
The President ShowS1 • E99A Nation in Pieces
The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
The President ShowS1 • E16September 28, 2017 - Frank Rich
The president looks back on a disastrous week, learns about the impeachment process from Rep. Brad Sherman and sits down with "Veep" executive producer Frank Rich.
09/28/2017
The President ShowS1 • E17October 5, 2017 - Paul Rieckhoff
The president screams at political pundits on TV, tackles basic training with transgender service members and sits down with veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff.
10/06/2017
The President ShowS1 • E18October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian
The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
The President ShowS1 • E19October 26, 2017 - Lindy West
The president plays a spooky round of Prez Your Luck, has a terrifying encounter with the Muellerman and sits down with "Shrill" author Lindy West.
10/26/2017
The President ShowS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Joe Cirincione
The president begins to unravel as he plays Six Degrees of Hillary Clinton, takes a trip to the Land of Fake Believe and talks with nuclear weapons expert Joe Cirincione.
11/02/2017
The President ShowS1 • E21I Came Up with Christmas - A President Show Christmas
The president celebrates the first-ever Christmas (which he created) by becoming a mall Santa, performing in a Nativity play and dodging reporter Bebe Neuwirth's questions.
11/30/2017
