The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - September 5, 2018 - April Ryan
Season 23 E 163 • 09/05/2018
An anonymous White House official blasts President Trump in the New York Times, Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearings continue, and CNN's April Ryan discusses "Under Fire."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E153Extended - August 8, 2018 - Big Boi
The Trump administration targets legal immigrants, Lewis Black rails against summer camp programs for adults, and rapper-producer Big Boi discusses his album "Boomiverse."
08/08/2018
26:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E154Extended - August 9, 2018 - Emma Gonzalez & Matt Deitsch
Mothers face harassment for breastfeeding in public, the first black "Peanuts" character turns 50, and March For Our Lives activists Emma Gonzalez and Matt Deitsch stop by.
08/09/2018
27:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E155Extended - August 13, 2018 - Spike Lee
Omarosa Manigault Newman releases two secretly taped White House conversations, a Unite the Right rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C., and Spike Lee talks "BlacKkKlansman."
08/13/2018
33:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E156Extended - August 14, 2018 - Omarosa Manigault Newman
Dulce Sloan demands equal pay for black women, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a page from the Trump playbook, and Omarosa Manigault Newman talks about "Unhinged."
08/14/2018
23:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E157Extended - August 15, 2018 - Jimmy O. Yang
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's alleged use of the N-word, Ronny Chieng learns about deregulation, and Jimmy O. Yang discusses "Crazy Rich Asians" and "How to American."
08/15/2018
26:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E158Extended - August 16, 2018 - D.L. Hughley
Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok gets a major boost via GoFundMe, Hasan Minhaj tries to save MoviePass, and comedian D.L. Hughley discusses his book "How Not to Get Shot."
08/16/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E159Separation Anxiety
Trevor examines President Trump's reviled policy of separating migrant families, from the bipartisan backlash against it to the White House's efforts to blame it on Democrats.
08/21/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E160Discrimi-NATION
Trevor examines the rise of white people calling the cops on black people for no reason, inappropriate school assignments involving slavery and Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
08/22/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E161So Much Winning
Trevor covers Donald Trump's history of lying about his wealth, the president's "Space Force" plan and the implications of Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court.
08/23/2018
24:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E162Extended - September 4, 2018 - DeRay Mckesson
Trevor examines high-profile boycotts, tensions rise at Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and DeRay Mckesson discusses "On the Other Side of Freedom."
09/04/2018
26:23
09/05/2018
24:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E164September 6, 2018 - GOP vs. Social Media
Conservatives cry foul over supposed censorship by Facebook and Twitter, and California Senator Kamala Harris grills Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
09/06/2018
31:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E165Extended - September 10, 2018 - Amy Klobuchar & Kevin Love
Barack Obama takes aim at President Trump, Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses "Nevertheless, We Persisted," and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love sits down with Trevor.
09/10/2018
24:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E167Extended - September 12, 2018 - Anna Kendrick
The East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, Roy Wood Jr. investigates structural racism in Boston, and Anna Kendrick chats about her role in "A Simple Favor."
09/12/2018
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E168September 13, 2018 - Jose Andres
The World's Fakest News Team forecasts more disastrous tweets from President Trump, Trevor pitches a Trump-inspired Magic 8 Ball, and Jose Andres discusses "We Fed an Island."
09/13/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E169In The Foxhole
President Trump's nightly chats with Sean Hannity wreak havoc, Laura Ingraham defends the separation of migrant families, and Trump delivers a wild rant on "Fox & Friends."
09/18/2018
32:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E170Extended - September 19, 2018 - Eli Saslow & Derek Black
Controversy swirls around Bert and Ernie's sexuality, Brett Kavanaugh faces sexual assault allegations, and Eli Saslow and Derek Black discuss "Rising Out of Hatred."
09/19/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E172September 24, 2018 - Jenny Han
A second woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. tackle sports headlines, and Jenny Han discusses "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
09/24/2018
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E173September 25, 2018 - M.I.A.
Brett Kavanaugh insists that he was a virgin in college, Neal Brennan implores Trump-supporting Republicans to find Jesus, and M.I.A. discusses "Matangi / Maya / M.I.A."
09/25/2018
25:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E174Extended - September 26, 2018 - Bill Gates
Brett Kavanaugh faces a third sexual misconduct allegation, Roy Wood Jr. goes to extremes to bridge America's partisan divide, and Bill Gates discusses Goalkeepers.
09/26/2018
