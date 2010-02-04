Comedy Central Presents
Tom Segura
Season 15 E 1 • 01/21/2011
Tom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E14Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer gives advice on how to use Facebook and surviving the attractiveness of people from Miami.
04/02/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E15Matt Braunger
Matt Braunger lays out his pornography rule, then celebrates his enjoyment of Halloween and overly literate athletes.
04/09/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E16Mo Mandel
Mo Mandel weighs in on the showbiz culture in Los Angeles, describes his bizarre massage experience and talks about this trip to Africa.
04/09/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E18Iliza Shlesinger
Iliza Shlesinger talks about people who don't get cold, wonders why radio DJs are so irritating and answers an important question for women.
04/16/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E17Bret Ernst
Bret Ernst describes going to clubs with his Italian friends and explains why men shouldn't dress up for Halloween.
04/16/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E19Eliot Chang
Eliot Chang explains why he's not offended by women with Asian fetishes, bemoans Facebook culture and wonders why he's still single.
04/23/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E20Mike DeStefano
Mike DeStefano advises young people to stay in school, explains why he doesn't apologize and reveals why he doesn't like New York City cab drivers
04/23/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E21Ryan Stout
Ryan Stout describes his favorite type of laugh and explains why he volunteers his time with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
04/30/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E23Andy Kindler
Andy Kindler explains how he would write horoscopes, describes combining vices in Amsterdam and questions a wildlife sign in England.
05/07/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E24Jeff Dye
Jeff Dye talks about what kind of drug he would choose to do at the gym, recounts his mother's boring stories and explains why riding Splash Mountain is awkward.
05/07/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E2Michael Kosta
Michael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.
01/21/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E4Chelsea Peretti
Chelsea Peretti confesses her love for mid-coital jokes and admits to having a very specific romantic type.
01/28/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E3Sheng Wang
Sheng Wang talks about receding hairlines, motion censor paper towel dispensers and getting teased as a child.
01/28/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E6Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze describes the way he'd defend himself against home intruders, explains why he'd rather eat miserable animals and compares marriage to a mosh pit.
02/04/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E7Hari Kondabolu
Hari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.
02/11/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E8Jack Whitehall
Jack Whitehall gripes about living with his parents, recalls using questionable self-defense tactics in a bar fight and talks about his love for "America's Next Top Model."
02/11/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E9Al Jackson
Al Jackson talks about assembling his drinking crew, the worst part of parent-teacher conferences and finding out what a latte is the hard way.
02/18/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E10Kyle Kinane
Kyle Kinane makes remarkably bad decisions, from hooking up at Medieval Times to buying his own clothes back at thrift stores.
02/25/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E11Matt Fulchiron
Matt Fulchiron talks about quitting his gym, explains why he loves the recession and laments the realities of buying an air mattress.
02/25/2011
