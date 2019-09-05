Klepper
Underground University - Uncensored
Season 1 E 3 • 05/23/2019
Jordan visits Georgia to see how young undocumented immigrants are pursuing an education despite being banned from enrolling in the state’s public universities.
KlepperS1 • E1Wrestling PTSD - Uncensored
Jordan trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD.
05/09/2019
KlepperS1 • E2Battle in the Bayou - Uncensored
Jordan heads to the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana, where L'eau Est La Vie protesters are trying to stop Energy Transfer from finishing an ecologically disastrous pipeline.
05/16/2019
KlepperS1 • E3Underground University - Uncensored
05/23/2019
KlepperS1 • E4Deported F**king Vets - Uncensored
Jordan travels to Mexico to find out why some veterans are getting deported and what activists are doing to raise awareness about the issue.
05/27/2019
KlepperS1 • E5Invisible Nation - Uncensored
Jordan meets with Native American activists, politicians and artists to find out why indigenous peoples’ struggles are so often overlooked and what we can do to change that.
05/30/2019
KlepperS1 • E6This Is My Gun, These Are My Rights - Uncensored
Jordan and his colleague Kobi Libii embed themselves with two Texan organizations, one white and one black, who use guns as tools for very different kinds of advocacy.
06/06/2019
KlepperS1 • E7America First, Mars Next - Uncensored
Jordan investigates how far humankind is from space colonization and what it will take to get there.
06/13/2019
KlepperS1 • E8The New Weed War - Uncensored
Jordan talks to entrepreneurs involved in California’s burgeoning legal cannabis scene to find out what effect the state’s social equity program is having on business.
06/20/2019
KlepperS1 E8Klepper Podcast - California's New Weed War - Uncensored
Jordan talks to producer Erica Matson and writer Russ Armstrong about a program to help people harmed by the war on drugs become entrepreneurs in California's weed industry.
06/20/2019
KlepperS1 E8How Victims of the War on Drugs Are Responding to Legalization
In Compton, CA, a city ravaged by the war on drugs, residents reject legal weed, but in Oakland, CA, a social equity program gives victims of harsh drug policing a leg up.
06/21/2019
KlepperS1 E8Legalization Alone Won't Rectify Drug War Injustices
In Oakland, CA, marijuana legalization and social equity have started to correct past injustices, but more can still be done to repair the damage of the war on drugs.
06/21/2019
KlepperS1 E8Why Underground Weed Still Thrives in Oakland, CA
Jordan meets the head of Cloud Collective, an organization that "allegedly" hosts illegal weed sales, evading regulations and undercutting legal growers in the process.
06/21/2019
