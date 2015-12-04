Nothing to Report

Shootout - Uncensored

Season 1 E 6 • 04/12/2015

Moses gets angry at Chance for doing a sloppy job of raiding a crackhouse.

Full Ep
04:11

Nothing to Report
S1 • E1
Moses Is Fat - Uncensored

Chance thinks that Moses's weight gain is affecting his performance on the job.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
05:35

Nothing to Report
S1 • E2
Captain Ed - Uncensored

The officers encounter a drunk and disruptive children's TV star.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
05:29

Nothing to Report
S1 • E3
Emotional Scars - Uncensored

Chance and Moses compete to see who's more emotionally damaged.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
04:12

Nothing to Report
S1 • E4
Racism - Uncensored

Moses and Chance debate whether or not a suspicious-looking man loitering outside of a house is actually trying to break in.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
05:46

Nothing to Report
S1 • E5
Partners - Uncensored

Moses and Chance engage in a prank-off with the cops who work the day shift.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
03:53

