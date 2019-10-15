Lights Out with David Spade
November 7, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes & Hannah Hart
Season 1 E 51 • 11/07/2019
Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes and Hannah Hart discuss Kim Kardashian's take on Instagram likes, the concept of micro-cheating and Will Smith's choice to livestream his colonoscopy.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E41October 15, 2019 - Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher, Lara Beitz & Heather Dubrow
Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher and Lara Beitz discuss Zoe Kravitz's role as Catwoman and RuPaul's no-selfie rule, and "Real Housewives" star Heather Dubrow tries stand-up.
10/15/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E42October 16, 2019 - Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings & Diplo
Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings and Diplo discuss Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut and Kourtney Kardashian's alleged robbery, and Tim Dillon answers questions from viewers.
10/16/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E43October 17, 2019 - Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum & Dusty Slay
Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum and Dusty Slay discuss Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming wedding, a major cheese theft incident in California and the rise of baby raves.
10/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E44October 28, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Kevin Nealon & Dean Delray
Liza Treyger, Kevin Nealon and Dean Delray discuss Ben Affleck's online dating profile and a cringeworthy update of the alphabet song, and Spade recalls his fraternity days.
10/28/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E45October 29, 2019 - Christina P., Jon Lovitz & Benji Aflalo
Christina P., Jon Lovitz and Benji Aflalo discuss Kanye West's upcoming tour, Spade chats with a young Chris Farley fan, and Charlotte McKinney makes her stand-up debut.
10/29/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E46October 30, 2019 - Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz & Sarah Tiana
Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz and Sarah Tiana discuss Facebook's ban on sexualized emojis and the University of Oxford's applause policy, and Spade explains internet slang to his mom.
10/30/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E47October 31, 2019 - Tony Hale, Fortune Feimster & Josh Wolf
Spade riffs on Kim Kardashian's Halloween plans, and Tony Hale, Fortune Feimster and Josh Wolf discuss an MLB fan's $13 million losing bet and Kanye West's Instagram plight.
10/31/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E48November 4, 2019 - Celeste Barber & The Sklar Brothers
Celeste Barber and the Sklar Brothers discuss Kanye West's pricey brunch and a shake-up at McDonald's, and Spade reveals his role on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."
11/04/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E49November 5, 2019 - Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny & Brendan Schaub
Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny and Brendan Schaub discuss Keanu Reeves's relationship rumors and Matthew McConaughey's Instagram debut, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
11/05/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E50November 6, 2019 - Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons & Jessica Kirson
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Jessica Kirson discuss Chris Brown's yard sale and a Snapchat filter used to scare children, and a cocaine expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
11/06/2019
11/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E52November 11, 2019 - Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino & Erik Griffin
Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino and Erik Griffin discuss fashion at the People's Choice Awards and an audience's adverse reaction to Drake, and Spade negotiates with Chili's.
11/11/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E53November 12, 2019 - Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane & Esther Povitsky
Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane and Esther Povitsky discuss a shaky launch for Disney+ and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ride in a tank, and Spade dedicates the show's stage to Chili's.
11/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E54November 13, 2019 - Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana & Brian Posehn
Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana and Brian Posehn discuss John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" title and a New Jersey town overrun by wild turkeys, and comedian Rachel Mac performs.
11/13/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E55November 14, 2019 - Jeff Ross, Brad Williams & Annie Lederman
Spade riffs on Kanye West and Joel Osteen's church service; Jeff Ross, Brad Williams and Annie Lederman discuss the CMAs; and Sarah Tiana heads to the People's Choice Awards.
11/14/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E56November 18, 2019 - Anna Faris, Guy Branum & Jeff Garlin
Anna Faris, Guy Branum and Jeff Garlin discuss Kanye West's first opera and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Liz Carey pranks strangers with a fart machine.
11/18/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E57November 19, 2019 - Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser & Ron Funches
Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches discuss a 10-year-old's viral Christmas list and the fate of secret Santa in the office, and Tim Dillon answers viewer questions.
11/19/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E58November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock
Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
11/20/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E59November 21, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts & Tom Papa
Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts and Tom Papa discuss Coldplay's tour hiatus, Zac Efron's off-the-grid survival show and the world's first vagina museum in London.
11/21/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E60December 2, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald & Kevin Nealon
Spade riffs on Snoop Dogg's lullaby greatest hits album, and Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon and Dennis Miller reminisce about their days on "SNL" and answer audience questions.
12/02/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E61December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay
"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
12/03/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E61From the Cutting Room Floor of "The Irishman"
Spade reveals his scene alongside Ray Romano in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" that didn't make the film's final cut.
12/03/2019
