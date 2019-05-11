The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe

Season 25 E 28 • 11/21/2019

Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E18
Extended - November 5, 2019 - Cory Booker & Edward Norton

Trevor highlights California's inmate firefighters, Senator Cory Booker talks about his 2020 presidential campaign, and Edward Norton discusses "Motherless Brooklyn."
11/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E19
Extended - November 6, 2019 - Julian Castro

Elizabeth Warren terrifies the superrich, Michael Kosta examines the alt-right's anti-masturbation stance, and Julian Castro discusses his Democratic presidential candidacy.
11/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E20
Extended - November 7, 2019 - Jenny Slate

The vaping industry allegedly targets teens, an expert (Michael Kosta) highlights Donald Trump's iconic posture, and Jenny Slate discusses "Little Weirds" and "Stage Fright."
11/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E21
Extended - November 11, 2019 - Jim Himes & Anna Kendrick

Michael Bloomberg prepares to join the Democratic primary field, Rep. Jim Himes discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and Anna Kendrick talks about "Noelle."
11/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E22
November 12, 2019 - Noah Baumbach

Former Trump administration officials churn out tell-all memoirs, Roy Wood Jr. highlights adorable animals in the news, and Noah Baumbach discusses his movie "Marriage Story."
11/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E23
Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya

Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E24
Extended - November 14, 2019 - Steve Ballmer & Jeff Garlin

Fox News writes off the Trump impeachment hearings as boring, Steve Ballmer discusses his USAFacts initiative, and Jeff Garlin talks about "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago."
11/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E25
Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer

Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E26
Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E27
November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special

Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E29
Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo

Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E30
Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E31
Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard

Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E32
Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow

Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E33
Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran

Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E34
Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge

President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E35
Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E36
Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles

Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E37
Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E38
Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi

The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E38
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - The Black Community's Mental Health Treatment Crisis

Black people face major obstacles to mental health services, including a cultural stigma that favors church over therapy, and Roy Wood Jr. comes to Jaboukie Young-White's aid.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E38
Zozibini Tunzi - Becoming Miss Universe and Fighting Gender-Based Violence - Extended Interview

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi explains why she did not change her natural hair for the contest and discusses her global mission to end gender-based violence.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E38
Another "Mona Lisa," U.N. Climate Summit Fail & An Odd Casting Call for Amazon's "Lord of the Rings"

A possible second version of da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" shakes the art world, U.N. climate change talks fizzle, and Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" seeks extras with missing teeth.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E38
"Porch Pirates" Steal Holiday Packages

Thieves make off with nearly two million delivered packages per day in the U.S., prompting police to come up with creative measures to combat the epidemic.
12/17/2019
