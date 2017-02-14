@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Uncensored
Season 4 E 74 • 03/09/2017
Matt Braunger, Nick Simmons and Colton Dunn update Chuck Norris facts, explore Jimmy Buffett's retirement home and sing #MonsterSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E64Tuesday, February 14, 2017
In this live episode, Mary Lynn Rajskub, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Al Jackson sum up #MyLoveLifeIn5Words, list demands for the Cheesecake Factory and toast to a special couple.
02/14/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E65Wednesday, February 15, 2017
In this live episode, Wil Wheaton, Drew Carey and Heather Anne Campbell list #OneWordOffBooks, trounce the Cheesecake Factory and hear Chuck Tingle's latest novella.
02/15/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E66Thursday, February 16, 2017
In this live episode, Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart name #PresidentialTVShows, list "Star Wars" sex moves and witness the Cheesecake Factory's official surrender.
02/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E67Monday, February 27, 2017
The High Court's Doug Benson, Jessimae Peluso and Slink Johnson guess how Trump will buck tradition next, list #DickFlicks and dream up ways to earn Mardi Gras beads.
02/27/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E68Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Henry Phillips, Angela Trimbur and Brendon Walsh discover what makes Bernie Sanders laugh, receive space transmissions from rich people and tune in to #BabyTV.
02/28/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E69Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Lauren Lapkus, Natalie Morales and Pete Holmes dream up Oprah Winfrey's 2020 presidential platform, #FloridaABook and design unusual games for the Nintendo Switch.
03/01/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E70Extended - Thursday, March 2, 2017 - Uncensored
Kurt Braunohler, Paul F. Tompkins and #PointsMe winner Jessica Lovelace-Chandler name #SuperOldHeroes and make up Chicago-based TV shows in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/02/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E71Monday, March 6, 2017
Arielle Vandenberg, Flula Borg and Steve Agee attempt to make amends with Alec Baldwin on Twitter, give Disney films a conservative makeover and invent #CaliforniaMovies.
03/06/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E72Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Beth Stelling, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar offer money-saving tips for Americans without health care, #AddAWomanImproveAQuote and rename celebrities.
03/07/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E73Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Mo Amer, Pardis Parker and Fahim Anwar imagine the outcome of President Trump's new travel ban, guess how national monuments will protest and pitch #RussianTVShows.
03/08/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E74Extended - Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Uncensored
03/09/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E75Monday, March 13, 2017
Jim Norton, Camilla Cleese and Ricky Velez describe what Iowa Congressman Steve King looks like, make up #ButtScience and reveal little-known facts about Elon Musk.
03/13/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E76Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Janet Varney, Gabriel Diani and Johnathan Fernandez celebrate nerd holidays, make up #DrugMovies and diagnose health conditions with Google's symptom checker.
03/14/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E77Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Jessica Kirson, Sam Rubin and Brian Monarch guess how Pornhub will improve civic institutions, offer tame interpretations of erotic emojis and make up #MillennialDisney.
03/15/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E78Extended - Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Uncensored
Melissa Villasenor, Yassir Lester and Scott Adsit detail a college mascot's post-game plans, #MakeASongIrish and list dirty history facts in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E79Monday, March 20, 2017
Dominic Monaghan, Gina Yashere and Matteo Lane send tweets to FBI director James Comey, take down Amazon super villain Jeff Bezos and pitch #MoviesThatStink.
03/20/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E80Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Joel Kim Booster, Jay Chandrasekhar and Emily Heller introduce aspiring stand-up comedian Neil Gorsuch, list #HackedTVShows and make up ridiculous names for news anchors.
03/21/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E81Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Eugene Mirman, Hari Kondabolu and Greg Proops entice Republicans with amendments to the American Health Care Act, sing #PastTenseSongs and hit on aliens.
03/22/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E82Extended - Thursday, March 23, 2017 - Uncensored
Brian Redban, Stephanie Beatriz and Sasheer Zamata list Japanese wrestling matches, send #TweetsFrom10YearsAgo and honor generous stoners in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/23/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E83Monday, March 27, 2017
To kick off the Tournament of Champions, Moshe Kasher, Mamrie Hart and Ron Funches create #RobotHipHop, describe Mike Pence's cartoon adventures and use new emojis.
03/27/2017
