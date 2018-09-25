The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 15, 2018 - Amandla Stenberg
Season 24 E 8 • 10/15/2018
Georgia vandals deface a historic monument using googly eyes, Elizabeth Warren reveals proof of her Native American heritage, and Amandla Stenberg discusses "The Hate U Give."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E173September 25, 2018 - M.I.A.
Brett Kavanaugh insists that he was a virgin in college, Neal Brennan implores Trump-supporting Republicans to find Jesus, and M.I.A. discusses "Matangi / Maya / M.I.A."
09/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E174Extended - September 26, 2018 - Bill Gates
Brett Kavanaugh faces a third sexual misconduct allegation, Roy Wood Jr. goes to extremes to bridge America's partisan divide, and Bill Gates discusses Goalkeepers.
09/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E175Extended - September 27, 2018 - America Ferrera
Emotions run high as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and America Ferrera discusses her book "American Like Me."
09/27/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E1Extended - October 1, 2018 - Carol Anderson
The FBI investigates sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. and Canada reach a trade deal, and author Carol Anderson discusses "One Person, No Vote."
10/01/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E2Extended - October 2, 2018 - Lester Holt
The White House launches a presidential text alert system, a 1985 police report describes Brett Kavanaugh's involvement in a bar fight, and NBC's Lester Holt stops by.
10/02/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E3Extended - October 3, 2018 - Neil deGrasse Tyson
A report on Donald Trump's taxes debunks his self-made claims, Desi Lydic looks at 2018's most corrupt candidates, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Accessory to War."
10/03/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24004Extended - October 4, 2018 - Riz Ahmed
The FBI completes its investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Desi Lydic infiltrates the Girl Scouts, and actor Riz Ahmed discusses "Venom."
10/04/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E5Extended - October 9, 2018 - Mark Leibovich
Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice, Taylor Swift endorses two Democratic candidates in Tennessee, and journalist Mark Leibovich discusses "Big Game."
10/09/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E6Extended - October 10, 2018 - John Cena
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley steps down on surprisingly good terms, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Georgia's gubernatorial race, and pro wrestler John Cena discusses "Elbow Grease."
10/10/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E7October 11, 2018 - Nicole Chung
Kanye West visits the White House, Jaboukie Young-White explains how the voting system caters to older people, and Nicole Chung discusses her memoir "All You Can Ever Know."
10/11/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E8Extended - October 15, 2018 - Amandla Stenberg
Georgia vandals deface a historic monument using googly eyes, Elizabeth Warren reveals proof of her Native American heritage, and Amandla Stenberg discusses "The Hate U Give."
10/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E9Extended - October 16, 2018 - Melissa McCarthy
The Saudis change their story on Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, Roy Wood Jr. honors historic black activists in sports, and Melissa McCarthy talks "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
10/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E10Extended - October 17, 2018 - Julian Castro
President Trump defends Saudi Arabia, Dulce Sloan meets with Indiana congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake, and Julian Castro discusses "An Unlikely Journey."
10/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E11Extended - October 18, 2018 - Lewis Hamilton
Georgia voters face disenfranchisement ahead of the midterms, Ronny Chieng sounds off on the latest tech advancements, and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stops by.
10/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E12Big Little Allies
The Daily Show looks at the tactless and flat-out weird way Donald Trump has engaged with world leaders since he became president.
10/23/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E13A 100% Trump-Free Show Vol. 2
The Daily Show provides a much-needed reprieve from Donald Trump-centric news, including speculation about Bert and Ernie, and deer overpopulation in Staten Island.
10/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E14Filling the Swamp
The Daily Show takes stock of some of the most corrupt and unqualified people to make it into Donald Trump's orbit, including Scott Pruitt, Stephen Miller and Brett Kavanaugh.
10/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E15Extended - October 29, 2018 - Andrew Gillum
A Trump supporter mails bombs to prominent Democrats, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates black Floridians, and Trevor chats with Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.
10/29/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E15Extended - October 30, 2018 - Derek Jeter
President Trump casts a migrant caravan as an "invasion," Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta investigate toxic algae in Florida, and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter stops by.
10/30/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E17Extended - October 31, 2018 - Ana Navarro
President Trump proposes an end to birthright citizenship, Desi Lydic investigates the "Florida man" phenomenon, and CNN's Ana Navarro discusses Trump's effect on the GOP.
10/31/2018
