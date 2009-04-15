RENO 911!

The Midnight Swingers

Season 6 E 13 • 06/24/2009

Jones and Williams penetrate the inner circle of Reno's swingers club.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:29

RENO 911!
S6 • E3
Digging with the Murderer

Dangle and Williams haggle with a serial killer to get him to reveal where he buried his victims.
04/15/2009
Full Ep
21:30

RENO 911!
S6 • E4
Dangle's Murder Mystery, Pt. 1

Dangle invites the gang to a Reno's Sierra Historical Society dinner -- and a murder.
04/22/2009
Full Ep
20:59

RENO 911!
S6 • E5
Dangle's Murder Mystery, Pt. 2

Who murdered Debbie Dangle, and how does her death tie into the deputies' sordid past?
04/29/2009
Full Ep
21:15

RENO 911!
S6 • E6
We Don't Want the Pope

The deputies provide the pope's advance scouting team with an extensive tour of Reno's seedy side.
05/06/2009
Full Ep
21:00

RENO 911!
S6 • E7
VHS Transfer Memory Lane

Rizzo and Wiegel pervert-proof the Washoe County Library computers.
05/13/2009
Full Ep
21:24

RENO 911!
S6 • E8
Helping Mayor Hernandez

When Mayor Hernandez calls for help, the Sheriff's Department leaps into action, even if he just needs to get rid of a violent prostitute in his hotel room.
05/20/2009
Full Ep
21:30

RENO 911!
S6 • E9
Getaway Trailer

Wiegel and Rizzo get to know each other better while trapped in a fleeing criminal's mobile home.
05/27/2009
Full Ep
13:14

RENO 911!
S6 • E10
Stoner Jesus

A drug-addled touring company of "Jesus Christ Superstar" causes trouble in Reno.
06/03/2009
Full Ep
21:28

RENO 911!
S6 • E11
Deputy Dance

Levon French, the king of Reno commercials, helps the deputies make a new recruiting ad.
06/10/2009
Full Ep
21:29

RENO 911!
S6 • E12
Viacom Grinch

Declan and Junior crack down on knockoff Nickelodeon toys, ruining kids' parties across Reno.
06/17/2009
Full Ep
21:15

RENO 911!
S6 • E13
The Midnight Swingers

Jones and Williams penetrate the inner circle of Reno's swingers club.
06/24/2009
Full Ep
21:14

RENO 911!
S6 • E14
Secret Santa

What were those strange lights in the desert? Who are these new Reno Sheriff's Department deputies?
07/01/2009
Full Ep
21:30

RENO 911!
S6 • E15
Wiegel's Couples Therapy

Wiegel and Williams work on their communication at couples therapy when Wiegel's insurance dries up.
07/08/2009
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021