At the Office Microwave

Do I Know You from Somewhere?

Season 1 E 1 • 01/31/2018

Kevin recognizes his longtime coworker from somewhere, but he's just not sure where.

More

Watching

Full Ep
01:20

At the Office Microwave
S1 • E1
Do I Know You from Somewhere?

Kevin recognizes his longtime coworker from somewhere, but he's just not sure where.
01/31/2018
Full Ep
01:45

At the Office Microwave
S1 • E2
Did You Catch the Big Game?

Kevin and his coworker bond over "the big game."
01/31/2018
Full Ep
01:35

At the Office Microwave
S1 • E3
The New Guy

A company's newest employee gets a rundown of the office's do's and don'ts from his chatty coworker Kevin.
01/31/2018
Full Ep
01:40

At the Office Microwave
S1 • E4
Worse Than Kevin

Kevin meets a familiar face at the microwave.
01/31/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021