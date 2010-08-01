John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
Brendon Walsh, Glenn Wool, Kumail Nanjiani, Kirk Fox
Season 2 E 5 • 04/21/2011
Brandon Walsh tells a story about eating half a bag of shrooms at a Ween concert, Kumail Nanjiani knows exactly when he'd die in a horror film, and Kirk Fox explains why he can't be heroic.
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E1Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Greg Fitzsimmons, Eugene Mirman
Maria Bamford reflects on life at the office, Fabrice Fabrice stands in for Nick Kroll, Greg Fitzsimmons examines pet adoption, and Eugene Mirman recalls odd protest signs.
01/08/2010
Full Ep
42:02
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E2Mary Lynn Rajskub, Matt Braunger, Hari Kondabolu, Brian Posehn
Mary Lynn Rajskub describes an invasive TSA search, Hari Kondabolu questions vegan soul food, Matt Braunger recalls his best prank calls, and Brian Posehn discusses appropriate fan behavior.
01/15/2010
Full Ep
41:56
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E3Pete Holmes, Hannibal Buress, Matt McCarthy, Janeane Garofalo
Hannibal Buress weighs in on being an uncle, Pete Holmes shares his thoughts on living in New York City, Matt McCarthy discusses rock 'n' roll icons, and Janeane Garofalo talks aging.
01/22/2010
Full Ep
41:55
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E4Maria Bamford, Hannibal Buress, Amy Schumer, Marc Maron
Maria Bamford discusses her on-call therapist, Hannibal Buress reflects on getting older, Amy Schumer talks about her dad's new marriage, and Marc Maron describes his cell phone issues.
01/29/2010
Full Ep
41:58
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E5Nick Kroll, Chris Hardwick, Matt Braunger, Kristen Schaal
Chris Hardwick explains nerd fights, Nick Kroll shares his disdain for cats, Matt Braunger reveals his favorite baby name, and Kristen Schaal enlists her parents for a dramatic reenactment.
02/05/2010
Full Ep
41:59
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS1 • E6Chris Hardwick, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Greg Fitzsimmons, Paul F. Tompkins
Chris Hardwick reflects on the South, Mary Lynn Rajskub discusses her surprise pregnancy, Greg Fitzsimmons shares why he thinks America is hated, and Paul F. Tompkins rates cosplay outfits.
02/12/2010
Full Ep
50:34
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E1Kyle Kinane, Glenn Wool, Rory Scovel, Pete Holmes
Kyle Kinane describes the sexiest night in Winnipeg, Glenn Wool thinks he should be getting more for his $50 hotel budget, and Rory Scovel does an impression of Batman making small talk.
03/24/2011
Full Ep
41:59
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E2Deon Cole, Moshe Kasher, Marina Franklin, Maria Bamford
Deon Cole renames the drinks at Starbucks, Moshe Kasher recommends an overhaul of America's geographic layout, and Marina Franklin pinpoints the moment she knew Harlem was gentrified.
03/31/2011
Full Ep
50:04
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E3Anthony Jeselnik, Rory Albanese, Deon Cole, Tommy Johnagin, David Koechner
Deon Cole explains why he doesn't trust people who wear all white, Tommy Johnagin describes his first experience with edibles, and David Koechner auctions off his fifth baby.
04/07/2011
Full Ep
49:46
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E4Mike Lawrence, Marina Franklin, Brendon Walsh, Greg Behrendt
Mike Lawrence reflects on working at McDonald's, Marina Franklin reveals why she's not cut out to be first lady, and Greg Behrendt discusses the problem with losing weight in your 40s.
04/14/2011
Full Ep
43:06
Full Ep
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS2 • E6Kumail Nanjiani, Jen Kirkman, Kyle Kinane, Al Madrigal
Kumail Nanjiani enjoys living vicariously through Harry Potter, Kyle Kinane describes why he loves Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and Al Madrigal explains the problem with pinatas.
04/28/2011
Full Ep
41:39
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E1Hari Kondabolu, Mark Normand, Ben Kronberg, Wyatt Cenac
Hari Kondabolu breaks down colonialism, Mark Normand dismantles male gay panic, Ben Kronberg pitches punny restaurant ideas, and Wyatt Cenac explains the duties of airplane seatmates.
07/20/2012
Full Ep
41:40
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E2Jared Logan, Adam Newman, Emily Heller, Hannibal Buress
Jared Logan analyzes Southern slang, Adam Newman suggests some excellent dog names, Emily Heller celebrates the advantages of feminism, and Hannibal Buress describes his worst-ever birthday.
07/27/2012
Full Ep
41:40
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E3Leo Allen, Al Jackson, Sheng Wang, Marc Maron
Leo Allen honors crazy cat ladies, Al Jackson recalls his teaching days, Sheng Wang explains why he has resolved to drink less, and Marc Maron shares his near-death experience on a plane.
08/03/2012
Full Ep
41:39
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E4Mike Lawrence, Andy Zaltzman, Kurt Braunohler, David O'Doherty
Mike Lawrence shares his best and worst heckles, Andy Zaltzman analyzes a perceived act of altruism, Kurt Braunohler makes up missed connections, and David O'Doherty throws a musical party.
08/10/2012
Full Ep
41:40
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E5Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Hari Kondabolu, Michael Ian Black
Michael Che admits he's "bigot-curious," Iliza Shlesinger shares her thoughts on wildlife, Hari Kondabolu relates a tale of racial progress, and Michael Ian Black reflects on fatherhood.
08/17/2012
Full Ep
41:40
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E6Dan St. Germain, Adam Lowitt, Andy Zaltzman, Dana Gould
Dan St. Germain calls out America's deadbeat dads, Adam Lowitt reveals how he foiled a would-be robber, Andy Zaltzman tries to explain economics, and Dana Gould admits his darkest fear.
08/24/2012
Full Ep
24:16
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E1Nick Turner, Colin Jost, Reggie Watts
Nick Turner offers simple weight-loss tips, Colin Jost calls out obvious scams in TV commercials, and Reggie Watts celebrates the beauty of diversity in song.
07/26/2013
Full Ep
23:40
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E2Joe Zimmerman, Sara Schaefer, Tom Lennon
Joe Zimmerman advocates for the use of bears in law enforcement, Sara Schaefer suggests a clever way to remedy tattoo regret, and Thomas Lennon reveals the terrors of parenting.
08/02/2013
