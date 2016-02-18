Idiotsitter
Rush, Rush
Season 2 E 6 • 06/10/2017
Billie becomes the housemother to an eerily tight-knit sorority, and Gene gets involved in a very different side of campus Greek life.
IdiotsitterS1 • E6Mother's Day
A face from the past shows up to rock Kent and Gene's lives, and Billie goes on a date with a dangerous dental hygienist.
02/18/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E7GED Prom
Gene throws a prom for GED students as an elaborate revenge scheme against her online-gaming nemesis.
02/25/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E8Viva La Joy
After Kent fires Joy, Billie and Gene go to extreme lengths to get her job back.
03/03/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E9Ex-Boyfriend
When Billie gets stressed out about reconnecting with her well-heeled ex-boyfriend, Gene hatches a plan to impress him.
03/10/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E10Finale
Gene finally takes her GED test, and Billie gets a shot at her dream job.
03/17/2016
IdiotsitterS2 • E1Billie and Gene: The College Years
Billie and Gene: The College Years - Gene and Billie find themselves sharing a college campus, and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E2Better Off Ned
Better Off Ned - When a professor commits suicide, Billie angles to move into his office and Gene befriends his boss.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E3Virginity
Virginity - When Gene discovers that Billie has never had sex, she vows to help her friend lose her virginity.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E4Girls Gone Wild
Girls Gone Wild - Gene and Billie have the campus to themselves when the rest of the students and staff leave for spring break.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E5Sports
Sports - When the university pressures Billie to pass a star athlete on the fencing team, she's determined to help him earn his grade.
06/10/2017
