Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
May 3, 2023 - Kal Penn
Season 1 E 23 • 05/03/2023
PBS's Margaret Hoover discusses Donald Trump's many legal troubles, James Smartwood reports from a LIV Golf tournament, and actor Kal Penn addresses Republican AI-generated scare tactics.
S1 • E13Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsFebruary 1, 2023 - Rep. Maxwell Frost
CBS News's Weijia Jiang discusses the pressure on President Biden to pass police reform, Hot Take fights back against woke corporations, and Rep. Maxwell Frost talks gun violence prevention.
02/01/2023
S1 • E14Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsFebruary 8, 2023 - Special Coverage: State of the Union
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow weighs in on the Republicans' rowdy behavior at the 2023 State of the Union address, and Semafor's Steve Clemons talks about global threats.
02/08/2023
S1 • E15Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsFebruary 15, 2023 - Tig Notaro
CBS News's Major Garrett talks modern balloon warfare, psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik sheds light on Republicans' obsession with Trump, and Tig Notaro weighs in on woke Super Bowl ads.
02/15/2023
S1 • E16Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsMarch 8, 2023 - Sheryl Lee Ralph
PBS's Margaret Hoover and the panel fact-check Trump's CPAC 2023 speech, and actor Sheryl Lee Ralph discusses her 2023 Super Bowl performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
03/08/2023
S1 • E17Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsMarch 15, 2023 - Ike Barinholtz
CBS News's Weijia Jiang analyzes President Biden's response to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Lego goes woke, and " History of the World, Part II" star Ike Barinholtz talks cancel culture.
03/15/2023
S1 • E18Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsMarch 22, 2023 - Adam Pally
Politico journalist Jonathan Lemire analyzes Donald Trump's potential indictment, conservatives gather at CPAC 2023, and comedian Adam Pally discusses his movie "Who Invited Charlie?"
03/22/2023
S1 • E19Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsMarch 29, 2023 - Roy Wood Jr.
CBS News's Major Garrett addresses Donald Trump's January 6 spin, Elon Musk wants to test brain chips in humans, and Roy Wood Jr. talks hosting the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
03/29/2023
S1 • E20Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsApril 5, 2023 - Tiffany Haddish
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow discusses Donald Trump's indictment, and Tiffany Haddish talks about playing Olympic track star Florence Griffith Joyner.
04/05/2023
S1 • E21Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsApril 19, 2023 - Van Jones and Desi Lydic
Van Jones weighs in on Ron DeSantis's unpopularity with both voters and fellow Republicans, Dianne Feinstein faces calls to resign, and Desi Lydic discusses Clarence Thomas's ethics scandal.
04/19/2023
S1 • E22Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsApril 26, 2023 - Carl Bernstein and Vivek Ramaswamy
The team breaks down Fox News's firing of Tucker Carlson, Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy takes on woke investing, and journalist Carl Bernstein talks government corruption.
04/26/2023
