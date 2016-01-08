Swagasaurus
Glo Up
Season 5 E 4 • 08/01/2016
James Davis uses Khloe Kardashian to explain what the term "glo up" means.
SwagasaurusS5 • E1Bodied
James Davis bodies this episode, and if you don't know what that means, he'll explain.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:33
SwagasaurusS5 • E2Clap Back
Next time someone disses you or someone you care about, you better clap back with some verbal heat of your own.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:22
SwagasaurusS4 • E2Major Key
Like DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you too can share your major keys for success.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:18
SwagasaurusS5 • E3Drag
What you may refer to as putting people in their place, the internet calls dragging.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:22
SwagasaurusS4 • E3KK - Uncensored
James Davis helpfully explains what KK means, saving you from looking as lame as Kanye West.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:15
SwagasaurusS4 • E4Wavy
If you don't know what wavy means, you're probably not very wavy -- no offense.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:47
SwagasaurusS4 • E5Woke
James Davis was woke before he even knew what that meant -- and you might be, too.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:40
SwagasaurusS5 • E5Savage
The meaning of "savage" has been updated for the modern day and now refers to such fearless individuals as Tupac Shakur and Simon Cowell.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:44
SwagasaurusS5 • E6Slay
We all know Beyoncé slays, and James Davis explains how you can, too.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:25
SwagasaurusS5 • E7Washed - Uncensored
James Davis explains how to avoid becoming washed -- unless you're a professional athlete, in which case it's probably unavoidable.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:11
SwagasaurusS6 • E1Swag Sports: Free Agents
Like NBA stars Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade, James Davis is exploring his options this summer.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:15
SwagasaurusS6 • E2Slay or Nah: Protest Edition
James Davis offers some fashion advice for protesters.
08/08/2016
Full Ep
01:24
SwagasaurusS6 • E3Swag Sports: O.J. Simpson
Like many other Americans, James Davis is currently obsessed with O.J. Simpson, a man he relates to in certain non crime-related ways.
08/15/2016
Full Ep
00:58
SwagasaurusS6 • E4Slay or Nah: Celebrity Edition
James Davis praises a celebrity who continues to slay and encourages others to step up their fashion game.
08/22/2016
Full Ep
01:07
SwagasaurusS6 • E5Going OT - Uncensored
When James Davis had to go out of town for a gig, he ended up traveling more than he expected.
08/29/2016
Full Ep
01:01
SwagasaurusS7 • E1Sleigh or Nah: Holiday Edition
The Mall of America hired a Black man to play Santa Claus, and James doesn't understand why some people are upset about it.
12/28/2016
Full Ep
00:58
SwagasaurusS7 • E2Twitter Fingers
James Davis diagnoses Donald Trump with a social media sickness and calls on Hillary Clinton to get her head in the game.
01/10/2017
Full Ep
00:47
SwagasaurusS7 • E3Ooouuuu
Impressed when your friends get a bottle at the club? James Davis thanks Young M.A for this word of amazement.
01/17/2017
Full Ep
01:02
SwagasaurusS7 • E4Slay or Nah: NFL Edition - Uncensored
James Davis takes football stars to task for making heinous fashion choices.
01/24/2017
