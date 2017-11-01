Jeff & Some Aliens
Jeff & Some Honor Killings
Season 1 E 1 • 01/11/2017
After Jeff inadvertently murders an alien on the planet Azuria, he is forced to kill a human on Earth in order to prevent an intergalactic war.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E1Jeff & Some Honor Killings
After Jeff inadvertently murders an alien on the planet Azuria, he is forced to kill a human on Earth in order to prevent an intergalactic war.
01/11/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E2Jeff & Some Energy Trading
Jeff trades his life energy for luxury items that he uses to impress his ex, but things quickly spiral out of control.
01/18/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E3Jeff & Some Preteen Girls
Jeff goes undercover among a group of preteen girls to convince his niece to pursue her artistic dreams.
01/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E4Jeff & Some Laughs
To save his father's life after a car crash, Jeff begins using an alien device that harnesses the healing power of laughter.
02/01/2017
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E5Jeff & Some Colonists
Jeff accidentally hands the Earth over to alien conquerors with a voracious appetite for smoothies.
02/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E6Jeff & Some Confidence
After Jeff uses an alien device to alter his memories, he becomes a brash, confident businessman.
02/15/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E7Jeff & Some Jeffs
While the aliens are away on vacation, Jeff accidentally uses a device that gives everyone on Earth his exact personality traits.
02/22/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E8Jeff & Some Childlike Joy & Whimsy
Jeff feeds his childhood best friend a mind-altering chemical in order to reignite his youthful sense of fun.
03/01/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E9Jeff & Some Love
To save the Earth from destruction, Jeff must win Linda's love within 50 days.
03/08/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Inside Amy SchumerInside Amy Schumer Is Back and Better Than Ever
Amy is back with all-new sketches tackling social justice, space travel, 5G, motherhood and more when Inside Amy Schumer returns Thursday, October 20, only on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
00:30
RENO 911!RENO 911! Is Back on the Beat with All-New Episodes
Reno's finest are keeping the streets safe of everything but themselves when RENO 911! returns with all-new episodes, starting Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30/9:30c.
10/03/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022