Swag Sports: Raiders Move To Vegas

Season 7 E 5 • 01/31/2017

James Davis lays out some of the changes to expect when the Raiders relocate to Sin City.

Swagasaurus
S5 • E7
Washed - Uncensored

James Davis explains how to avoid becoming washed -- unless you're a professional athlete, in which case it's probably unavoidable.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
00:54

Swagasaurus
S6 • E1
Swag Sports: Free Agents

Like NBA stars Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade, James Davis is exploring his options this summer.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:15

Swagasaurus
S6 • E2
Slay or Nah: Protest Edition

James Davis offers some fashion advice for protesters.
08/08/2016
Full Ep
01:24

Swagasaurus
S6 • E3
Swag Sports: O.J. Simpson

Like many other Americans, James Davis is currently obsessed with O.J. Simpson, a man he relates to in certain non crime-related ways.
08/15/2016
Full Ep
00:58

Swagasaurus
S6 • E4
Slay or Nah: Celebrity Edition

James Davis praises a celebrity who continues to slay and encourages others to step up their fashion game.
08/22/2016
Full Ep
01:07

Swagasaurus
S6 • E5
Going OT - Uncensored

When James Davis had to go out of town for a gig, he ended up traveling more than he expected.
08/29/2016
Full Ep
01:01

Swagasaurus
S7 • E1
Sleigh or Nah: Holiday Edition

The Mall of America hired a Black man to play Santa Claus, and James doesn't understand why some people are upset about it.
12/28/2016
Full Ep
00:58

Swagasaurus
S7 • E2
Twitter Fingers

James Davis diagnoses Donald Trump with a social media sickness and calls on Hillary Clinton to get her head in the game.
01/10/2017
Full Ep
00:47

Swagasaurus
S7 • E3
Ooouuuu

Impressed when your friends get a bottle at the club? James Davis thanks Young M.A for this word of amazement.
01/17/2017
Full Ep
01:02

Swagasaurus
S7 • E4
Slay or Nah: NFL Edition - Uncensored

James Davis takes football stars to task for making heinous fashion choices.
01/24/2017
Full Ep
00:53

Full Ep
00:59

Swagasaurus
S7 • E6
Sus

James Davis calls out Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Donald Trump's cabinet for acting real suspicious.
02/07/2017
Full Ep
00:51

Swagasaurus
S7 • E7
Slay or Nah: NBA Edition

James Davis takes LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to task for their fashion choices.
02/14/2017
Full Ep
00:48

Swagasaurus
S7 • E8
Damn Gina

A 90s catchphrase rises from the dead as James defines it for a new generation.
02/21/2017
Full Ep
00:54

Swagasaurus
S7 • E9
Slay or Nah: Trump Edition

James Davis puts Ivanka and Melania Trump's wardrobe choices on blast.
02/28/2017
Full Ep
00:42

Swagasaurus
S7 • E10
Swag Sports: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course, and James explains why you should be thrilled. 
03/07/2017
