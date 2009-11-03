This episode is currently unavailable
Due to current rights and restrictions, this video is unavailable, but feel free to check back later. In the meantime, why not watch something else?
Major Boobage
Season 12 E 3 • 03/26/2008
In a South Park homage to the 1981 film "Heavy Metal," the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
Watching
Full Ep
21:59
South Park
S13 • E1
The Ring
Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/11/2009
Full Ep
22:00
South Park
S13 • E2
The Coon
"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South Park.
03/18/2009
Full Ep
22:00
South Park
S13 • E3
Margaritaville
Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/25/2009
Full Ep
22:00
South Park
S13 • E4
Eat, Pray, Queef
Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
03/25/2009
Full Ep
22:00
South Park
S13 • E5
Fishsticks
Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/08/2009
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
South Park
S13 • E6
Pinewood Derby
Randy has a plan that will assure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
South Park
S13 • E8
Dead Celebrities
Ike is being tormented by paranormal forces. Kyle brings in professional ghost hunters to help save his little brother.
10/07/2009
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
South Park
S13 • E9
Butters' Bottom Bitch
Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
South Park
S13 • E10
W.T.F.
The boys have found their new calling in life and they hurry to sign up for the wrestling club. They soon find out the kind of wrestling they teach at school is not the same thing they saw at the WWE. The boys' wrestling coach has the same problem. He's been struggling for years to get people to see the difference.
10/21/2009
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
South Park
S13 • E14
Pee
The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009