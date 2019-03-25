The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - April 11, 2019 - Lizzo

Season 24 E 97 • 04/11/2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested, Desi Lydic examines the Me Too movement's effects on Wall Street work culture, and Lizzo chats about her album "Cuz I Love You."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E86
Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E87
Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall

Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E88
Extended - March 27, 2019 - Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Trevor profiles 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Michael Kosta reacts to cruel proposals from the Trump administration, and Jennifer L. Eberhardt discusses "Biased."
03/27/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E89
Extended - March 28, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

Trevor examines the phenomenon of snowplow parenting, Desi Lydic investigates gender price discrimination, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses her dual role in the movie "Us."
03/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E90
Extended - April 1, 2019 - Hakeem Jeffries

Joe Biden is accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, President Trump cuts off aid to Central American countries, and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chats with Trevor.
04/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E91
April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin

A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
04/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E92
Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton

Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E93
Extended - April 4, 2019 - Bernie Sanders

Controversy swirls around William Barr's Mueller report summary, Democrats call for President Trump's tax returns, and Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his 2020 White House bid.
04/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E95
Extended - April 9, 2019 - Abby Wambach

Democrats spar with White House officials over President Trump's tax returns, Ronny Chieng reacts to food-based lawsuits in the U.S., and Abby Wambach discusses "Wolfpack."
04/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E96
Extended - April 10, 2019 - Oprah Winfrey

Maxine Waters smacks down Steve Mnuchin, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democratic presidential candidates' black voter outreach, and Oprah Winfrey discusses "The Path Made Clear."
04/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E98
Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen

The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E99
Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman

CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E100
Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates

Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E101
Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell

Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E102
Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg

President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E103
Extended - April 30, 2019 - Jesse Williams

Some 2020 Democratic candidates struggle to be noticed, Dulce Sloan explains Joe Biden's appeal to black female voters, and Jesse Williams discusses his "Grey's Anatomy" role.
04/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E104
Extended - May 1, 2019 - Chelsea Handler

Senators grill Attorney General William Barr, Roy Wood Jr. examines humanity's lack of concern over climate change, and Chelsea Handler talks "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
05/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E105
Extended - May 2, 2019 - Charlize Theron

A whale is suspected of spying for Russia, Jordan Klepper talks about his show Klepper, and actor Charlize Theron chats about "Long Shot" and the Africa Outreach Project.
05/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E106
Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard

Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.
05/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E107
Extended - May 7, 2019 - Valerie Jarrett

Scientists warn over 1 million species face imminent extinction, Trump officials risk congressional contempt, and Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice."
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E107
Trump Officials Flirt with Contempt of Congress & Betsy DeVos Slams Striking Teachers

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Attorney General William Barr brazenly defy Congress, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos criticizes teachers for going on strike.
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E107
Valerie Jarrett - "Finding My Voice" and the Journey to the Obama White House - Extended Interview

Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice," which details how she went from being a private attorney to being a public servant and an adviser to President Obama.
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E107
Mass Extinction Alert, Wendy's Spicy Nuggets Revival & Caster Semenya's Naturally High Testosterone

Over a million species face extinction, a tweet sparks the return of Wendy's spicy nuggets, and South African runner Caster Semenya is forced to lower her testosterone levels.
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E107
Uber and Lyft vs. Old-School Taxis

As Uber and Lyft drivers gear up for a major strike, Desi Lydic hails traditional New York City cabs to get their drivers' perspectives on the popular ride-sharing companies.
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E107
Between the Scenes - Trevor Defends His Met Gala Look

Trevor recaps his night at the 2019 Met Gala, where the "camp" theme allowed for everything from his functional fashion to Katy Perry's hamburger ensemble.
05/08/2019
