@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, August 6, 2014
Season 1 E 117 • 08/06/2014
Jason Biggs, Jessimae Peluso and Kurt Braunohler watch the trailer for the new apocalyptic Nicolas Cage movie, list #ShartQuotes and come up with new ideas for Tumblr pages.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E107Monday, July 21, 2014
Mike Phirman and Paul and Storm come up with steamy details about the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie, list #WorseMoonLandingQuotes and learn about some wild tribute bands.
07/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E108Extended - Tuesday, July 22, 2014
In this extended episode, Tom Lennon, Reggie Watts and "Weird Al" Yankovic learn about a terrifying Danish pastime, list #BadJeopardyCategories and figure out which wacky morning radio shows are real.
07/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E109Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani of The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail list #ComicConBands, title sequels to bizarre graphic novels and try to make Chris cringe.
07/23/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E110Thursday, July 24, 2014
Marc Maron, Sara Schaefer and Kyle Kinane find out which bizarre Comic-Con panel is real, list #LameConventions and watch clips from horrifying children's shows.
07/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E111Monday, July 28, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Phil Hanley and Joe DeRosa find out who posted a disturbing leg selfie on Facebook, list #DogMovies and judge the @midnight Vinetern semifinalists.
07/28/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E112Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Chad Daniels, Jay Larson and Morgan Murphy find out why women on OkCupid prefer to date unattractive men, list #SexyBaseball names and write taglines for repurposed junk.
07/29/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E113Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Matt Braunger, Hasan Minhaj and Emily Heller list #NewSyfyOriginals, figure out which bizarre apps are real and come up with Kickstarter campaigns that don't deserve funding.
07/30/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E114Extended - Thursday, July 31, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Jermaine Fowler and Mike Lawrence figure out which odd picture Chris Pratt tweeted, list #BadHogwartsClasses and hear strange goth confessions.
07/31/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E115Monday, August 4, 2014
Moshe Kasher, Donnell Rawlings and Jesse Joyce list #ShartCelebs, write taglines for awful SkyMall products and learn shocking facts about Denmark.
08/04/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E116Tuesday, August 5, 2014
Rob Riggle, Owen Burke and Rob Huebel list #ShartBooks, write sales pitches for odd Nigerian movie posters and guess which threads from bodybuilding message boards are real.
08/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E118Extended - Thursday, August 7, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Steve Agee and Doug Benson come up with attractions for a "Star Wars" amusement park, list #ShartToys and write captions for bizarre Instagram photos.
08/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E119Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci and Pete Holmes guess which Emmy-based meme got the most favorites on Twitter, list #DogBands and caption bizarre viewer-submitted vacation photos.
08/26/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E120Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Janet Varney, Jimmy Pardo and April Richardson come up with names for an unappetizing new doughnut, list #WorseCollegeMascots and write taglines for unusual foreign foods.
08/27/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E121Extended - Thursday, August 28, 2014
Drew Carey, Blaine Capatch and Brendon Walsh guess which Instagram from Burning Man got the most likes, #RuinAMagazine and caption some freaky family photos.
08/28/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E122Tuesday, September 2, 2014
David Koechner, Nicole Byer and Jon Daly learn about a suspicious new security system for the cloud, list #BadMeritBadges and write reviews for a mayonnaise museum in Japan.
09/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E123Wednesday, September 3, 2014
Brett Gelman, Horatio Sanz and Rich Fulcher find out about a new set of emoji, write taglines for some freaky Airbnb listings and come up with jobs for industrious stoners.
09/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E124Extended - Thursday, September 4, 2014
Whitney Cummings, Chris D'Elia and Jim Jefferies come up with adventures for Canadian Superman, #JerseyABook and watch angry public meltdowns on YouTube.
09/04/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E125Monday, September 8, 2014
Brandon Johnson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar come up with origin stories for a trippy football mascot, list #NFLRappers and write catchphrases for unusual bar mitzvah DJs.
09/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E126Tuesday, September 9, 2014
Jack Black, Kyle Gass and Margaret Cho find out about Apple's live-stream announcement, list #NewStateMottos and sing about lackluster heavy metal bands.
09/09/2014
