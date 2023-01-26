The Daily Show
February 16, 2023 - Jia Tolentino
Season 28 E 54 • 02/16/2023
Sarah Silverman covers Kim Jong-un's name ban, Jordan Klepper visits Nikki Haley's presidential rally, and New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino talks about the profit model of political outrage.
The Daily ShowS28 • E42January 26, 2023 - Sherrilyn Ifill
Wanda Sykes advocates for income-based traffic fines, Roy Wood Jr. cashes in on patriotism, and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill discusses the fight for equality and democracy.
01/26/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E45February 1, 2023 - Domonique Foxworth
D.L. Hughley covers Tyre Nichols's funeral and finds out how people are celebrating Black History Month, and NFL commentator Domonique Foxworth talks about protecting players' safety.
02/01/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E46February 2, 2023 - Mac Phipps
Dulcé Sloan reacts to a child's accidental $1,000 Grubhub order, guest host D.L. Hughley examines the use of rap lyrics as evidence, and rapper Mac Phipps discusses "Son of the City."
02/02/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E47February 6, 2023 - Raphael Warnock
Chelsea Handler discusses the demise of the Chinese spy balloon, Dulcé Sloan opts to avoid the extreme winter weather, and Sen. Raphael Warnock chats about "Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready!"
02/06/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E48February 7, 2023 - Ashley Graham
Chelsea Handler criticizes Tucker Carlson's take on diversity and looks at the news with comedians Larry Owens, Matteo Lane and Sam Jay, and model Ashley Graham discusses body positivity.
02/07/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E49February 8, 2023 - Alycia Baumgardner
Roy Wood Jr. covers the 2023 State of the Union address, Chelsea Handler looks at the bias against child-free women, and boxer Alycia Baumgardner talks about her super featherweight title.
02/08/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E50February 9, 2023 - Lea Michele
Chelsea Handler looks at the Chinese spy balloon recovery efforts and talks to comedians Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosebud Baker and Bob The Drag Queen, and actor Lea Michele discusses "Funny Girl."
02/09/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E51February 13, 2023 - Lizz Winstead
Guest host Sarah Silverman reacts to UFO theories, Roy Wood Jr. looks at the efforts to weaken child labor laws, and The Daily Show cocreator Lizz Winstead discusses Abortion Access Front.
02/13/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E52February 14, 2023 - Rep. Maxwell Frost
Michael Kosta warns of Valentine's Day scammers, guest host Sarah Silverman discusses Nikki Haley's 2024 presidential bid, and Rep. Maxwell Frost talks about engaging Gen Z in politics.
02/14/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E53February 15, 2023 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Sarah Silverman looks at the GOP's definition of woke, Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic discuss air travel woes, and NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about his post-playing career as a writer.
02/15/2023
