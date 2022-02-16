The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
March 14, 2022 - Evan Rachel Wood
Season 27 E 70 • 03/14/2022
Tom Brady un-retires from the NFL, Trevor covers the latest developments in Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, and actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses her documentary "Phoenix Rising."
More
Watching
Full Ep
32:33
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E60February 16, 2022 - Willie O'Ree & Jessica Kingdon
The U.K.'s Prince Andrew settles his sexual abuse lawsuit, Trevor talks to trailblazing NHL hockey legend Willie O'Ree, and filmmaker Jessica Kingdon discusses her documentary "Ascension."
02/16/2022
Full Ep
34:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E61February 17, 2022 - Janicza Bravo
Trevor examines the controversial drill rap genre, Jordan Klepper talks to protesting truckers in Canada, and writer and director Janicza Bravo discusses her movie "Zola."
02/17/2022
Full Ep
34:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E62February 28, 2022 - Samantha Power
Trevor examines the global resistance to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Michael Kosta reacts to heroism from Ukrainians, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power weighs in on the crisis.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E63March 1, 2022 - Bob Odenkirk
Trevor covers Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. delivers the 2022 State of Black S**t address, and Bob Odenkirk talks about his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama."
03/01/2022
Full Ep
33:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E64March 2, 2022 - Stacey Abrams
Belarus's president appears to reveal Russia's war plans, Trevor recaps President Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, and Stacey Abrams discusses voting rights and her book "Level Up."
03/02/2022
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E65March 3, 2022 - Serena Williams
Ukrainians show compassion toward Russian soldiers, Desi Lydic dives into the history of the bra, and tennis icon Serena Williams discusses Serena Ventures and the movie "King Richard."
03/03/2022
Full Ep
33:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E66March 7, 2022 - Jesse Williams
Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly denounces cancel culture, Russia bombs Ukrainian civilians, and Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway role in the play "Take Me Out."
03/07/2022
Full Ep
34:35
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E67March 8, 2022 - Sadhguru
President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil, women fight back against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and international spiritual leader Sadhguru discusses the Save Soil Movement.
03/08/2022
Full Ep
32:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E68March 9, 2022 - Dolly Parton & James Patterson
Trevor covers Russia's war on Ukraine, New Yorkers get canceled by The Daily Show, and Dolly Parton and James Patterson discuss their novel and Parton's accompanying album "Run, Rose, Run."
03/09/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E69March 10, 2022 - Sandra Oh
Kim Kardashian's harsh work advice sparks backlash, Trevor examines the West's seizure of Russian oligarch property, and Sandra Oh talks about her role in the animated movie "Turning Red."
03/10/2022
Full Ep
33:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E70March 14, 2022 - Evan Rachel Wood
Tom Brady un-retires from the NFL, Trevor covers the latest developments in Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, and actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses her documentary "Phoenix Rising."
03/14/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E71March 15, 2022 - Dr. Deepak Chopra
Lewis Black sounds off about the 2022 Oscars, Trevor examines Kanye West's harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance."
03/15/2022
Full Ep
32:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E72March 16, 2022 - Quinta Brunson
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress, Ronny Chieng rants about the metaverse, and comedian and actor Quinta Brunson talks about her show "Abbott Elementary."
03/16/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E73March 17, 2022 - Tiffanie Drayton
President Biden declares Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Desi Lydic talks to restaurant owners affected by anti-Russian boycotts, and Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee."
03/17/2022
Full Ep
34:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E74April 11, 2022 - Ben Stiller
Will Smith gets banned from attending Oscars ceremonies for 10 years, Dulcé Sloan reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation, and Ben Stiller talks about "Severance."
04/11/2022
Full Ep
34:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E75April 12, 2022 - Dawn Staley
China enforces a COVID-19 lockdown, Roy Wood Jr. highlights Black classical musicians, and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley discusses winning the 2022 NCAA women's basketball title.
04/12/2022
Full Ep
34:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E76April 13, 2022 - Jerrod Carmichael
Rihanna displays her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, a mass shooter terrorizes subway riders in New York City, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael discusses his stand-up special "Rothaniel."
04/13/2022
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E77April 14, 2022 - Rosie Perez
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter, Jordan Klepper goes on location to cover the 2022 CPAC convention in Orlando, FL, and actor Rosie Perez talks about Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."
04/14/2022
Full Ep
34:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E78April 18, 2022 - Janelle Monáe
Florida bans math textbooks over concerns about critical race theory, Ronny Chieng rails against America's taxation process, and Janelle Monáe discusses her book "The Memory Librarian."
04/18/2022
Full Ep
34:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E79April 19, 2022 - Pamela Adlon
A federal judge puts a sudden end to COVID-19 mask mandates for travelers, Jordan Klepper covers a Trumpian political trajectory in Hungary, and Pamela Adlon discusses "Better Things."
04/19/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E80April 20, 2022 - Chris Smalls
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amps up his beef with Disney, Ronny Chieng questions New Yorkers about Earth Day, and Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls sits down with Trevor.
04/20/2022
Highlight
04:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E80Prove Me Wrong - Earth Day Edition
Ronny Chieng pulls up a chair on a New York City sidewalk to ask questions about whether Earth deserves to be celebrated, the quality of life indoors and the value of extinct animals.
04/20/2022
Interview
10:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E80Chris Smalls - Building and Leading the Amazon Labor Union
Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls describes how he managed to defy expectations by successfully organizing workers to create the first union of Amazon employees in the U.S.
04/20/2022
Highlight
15:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E80Netflix's Stock Plummets & Ron DeSantis-Disney Feud
Netflix stock takes a big hit, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punishes Disney for opposing the state's "Don't Say Gay" law, and a worker is awarded $450,000 for an unwanted office birthday party.
04/20/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021