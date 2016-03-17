The Lounge
Trash Day - Uncensored
Season 1 E 5 • 04/22/2016
On Earth Day, the guys dispose of their trash in the least eco-friendly way imaginable.
The LoungeS1 • E1What's My Name? - Uncensored
On St. Patrick's Day, the employees of Joseph McKibben Middle School get into trouble with the tough janitor.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
01:35
The LoungeS1 • E2Easter Eggin' - Uncensored
Four guys travel to their boss's mansion to pull their traditional Easter prank on him.
03/27/2016
Full Ep
01:23
The LoungeS1 • E3Stuntin' - Uncensored
Carl comes to collect rent money from Coach and Keith, but when they don't have it, he demands collateral.
04/18/2016
Full Ep
01:21
The LoungeS1 • E4Best Buds Brigade's 4/20 Bash - Uncensored
Even though the guys have to go to work on 4/20, they find a way to celebrate their favorite holiday.
04/20/2016
Full Ep
01:09
Full Ep
00:59
The LoungeS1 • E62 Parties 1 School - Uncensored
A very drunk Carl interrupts the guys' Cinco de Mayo party -- and falls right into their trap.
05/05/2016
Full Ep
01:29
The LoungeS1 • E7Visiting Hours - Uncensored
The guys accompany Keith to jail to visit his incarcerated mom on Mother's Day.
05/08/2016
Full Ep
01:02
The LoungeS1 • E8Droppin' In - Uncensored
Coach gears himself up to attempt a risky skateboarding stunt in the hopes of earning a sponsorship.
06/02/2016
Full Ep
01:27
The LoungeS1 • E9Best Buds - Uncensored
The guys audition for a reality show but don't do a very good job of selling themselves.
06/08/2016
Full Ep
01:24
The LoungeS1 • E10Hot Boyz - Uncensored
Since their air conditioner is broken, Coach and Keith reach out to the rest of the guys to see if anyone will let them come over to escape the heat.
06/14/2016
Full Ep
01:05
The LoungeS1 • E11Jurassic Spark - Uncensored
While a drug dog patrols the school, the guys pass the time by smoking salvia -- with terrifying results.
06/20/2016
Full Ep
01:06
The LoungeS1 • E12Gimme the Loot - Uncensored
The guys decide to settle the score with an ice cream man who's treated them unfairly.
06/28/2016
