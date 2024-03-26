The Daily Show

April 15, 2024 - David E. Sanger

Season 29 E 33 • 04/15/2024

Jon Stewart is baffled by the current "teams" in the Middle East, the news team debates which historical martyr Donald Trump resembles most, and author David E. Sanger talks "New Cold Wars."

More

Watching

Full Ep
23:58
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E22
The Daily Show
March 26, 2024 - Jim Sciutto

Jordan Klepper and Josh Johnson debate Florida's age limits for social media, the GOP grapples with "What Women Voters Want," and author Jim Sciutto discusses "The Return of Great Powers."
03/26/2024
Full Ep
23:35
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E24
The Daily Show
March 28, 2024 - Huey Lewis

Jordan Klepper and Grace Kuhlenschmidt react to NYC's congestion pricing, Leslie Jones rages against election polls, and Huey Lewis talks "The Heart of Rock and Roll" jukebox musical.
03/28/2024
Full Ep
39:00
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E25
The Daily Show
April 1, 2024 - Lina Khan

Jon Stewart analyzes the bait-and-switch promises of artificial intelligence, and Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan discusses monopolies, antitrust laws and corporate collusion.
04/01/2024
Full Ep
23:28
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E26
The Daily Show
April 2, 2024 - Colin Allred

Desi Lydic celebrates the skyrocketing popularity of women's basketball, Michael Kosta meets an NYC "ghost plates" buster, and 2024 Senate hopeful Colin Allred lays out his plans for Texas.
04/02/2024
Full Ep
24:00
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E27
The Daily Show
April 3, 2024 - Alison Brie

Desi Lydic explores conservatives' outrage over a harmless calendar coincidence, Charlamagne Tha God breaks down the flaws of DEI, and Alison Brie chats about her series "Apples Never Fall."
04/03/2024
Full Ep
23:49
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E28
The Daily Show
April 4, 2024 - Sebastian Junger and Ken Harbaugh

Desi Lydic explains Nebraska's crucial role in the 2024 election, Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng brace for the eclipse, and Sebastian Junger and Ken Harbaugh discuss "Against All Enemies."
04/04/2024
Full Ep
30:49
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E29
The Daily Show
April 8, 2024 - Christiane Amanpour

Jon Stewart looks at eclipse conspiracy theories and the U.S.'s delicate treatment of Israel, and Christiane Amanpour outlines the need for strong political leadership in the Middle East.
04/08/2024
Full Ep
23:49
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E30
The Daily Show
April 9, 2024 - Alex Garland

Michael Kosta explores Arizona's Civil War-era abortion ban and Donald Trump's ever-changing views on reproductive rights, and director Alex Garland discusses "Civil War."
04/09/2024
Full Ep
23:47
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E31
The Daily Show
April 10, 2024 - Vampire Weekend

Michael Kosta and Troy Iwata try to pinpoint the ideal youthful candidate for a Supreme Court spot, and Vampire Weekend performs "Mary Boone" from their album "Only God Was Above Us."
04/10/2024
Full Ep
24:01
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E32
The Daily Show
April 11, 2024 - Hanif Abdurraqib

Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper offer their bro-iest takes on abortion, a new service saves politicians from embarrassing falls, and Hanif Abdurraqib discusses "There's Always This Year."
04/11/2024
Full Ep
23:40
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E33
The Daily Show
April 15, 2024 - David E. Sanger

Jon Stewart is baffled by the current "teams" in the Middle East, the news team debates which historical martyr Donald Trump resembles most, and author David E. Sanger talks "New Cold Wars."
04/15/2024
Full Ep
23:51
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E34
The Daily Show
April 16, 2024 - Mayan Lopez

Dulcé Sloan and Jordan Klepper check in on jury selection at Donald Trump's trial, John Leguizamo breaks down the importance of Latino voters, and Mayan Lopez chats about "Lopez vs. Lopez."
04/16/2024
Full Ep
23:39
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E35
The Daily Show
April 17, 2024 - Orlando Bloom

Josh Johnson tries to land a spot on Donald Trump's jury, Dulcé Sloan visits a Black-owned wine tour in Georgia, and Orlando Bloom discusses his docuseries "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge."
04/17/2024
Full Ep
23:53
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E36
The Daily Show
April 18, 2024 - Brittney Spencer

Dulcé Sloan covers Speaker Mike Johnson's clash with fellow Republicans in Congress, Josh Johnson learns the art of tax evasion, and Brittney Spencer discusses her album "My Stupid Life."
04/18/2024
Full Ep
38:02
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E37
The Daily Show
April 22, 2024 - Salman Rushdie

Jon Stewart and Jessica Williams debate the media's sensationalist coverage of Donald Trump's mundane trial, and Salman Rushdie discusses "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder."
04/22/2024
Full Ep
23:59
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E38
The Daily Show
April 23, 2024 - Stephanie Kelton

Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng explore Donald Trump's "torturous" time in court, Joe Biden shares a startling family story, and economist Stephanie Kelton discusses "Finding the Money."
04/23/2024
Full Ep
23:38
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E39
The Daily Show
April 24, 2024 - Andy Kim

Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng break down a Tennessee bill to arm schoolteachers, Michael Kosta explores America's pickleball craze, and New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim discusses his Senate bid.
04/24/2024
Full Ep
23:49
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E40
The Daily Show
April 25, 2024 - Kyle Chayka

Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper explore the dangers of police presence at college protests against the war in Gaza, and Kyle Chayka discusses "Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture."
04/25/2024
Full Ep
23:59
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E41
The Daily Show
May 6, 2024 - Jonathan Haidt

Jordan Klepper looks at Governor Kristi Noem's war on dogs, Josh Johnson won't take sides in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake rap beef, and Jonathan Haidt discusses "The Anxious Generation."
05/06/2024
Full Ep
23:57
Sign In to Watch

S29 • E42
The Daily Show
May 7, 2024 - Lexi Freiman

Jordan Klepper and Troy Iwata suffer through Stormy Daniels's TMI testimony, Desi Lydic discovers a lucrative way to save the planet, and Lexi Freiman talks about "The Book of Ayn."
05/07/2024
Full Ep
23:57

S29 • E43
The Daily Show
May 8, 2024 - Matt Damon

Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic analyze RFK Jr.'s startling health revelation, Lewis Black calls out Tesla's dismal profits and truck recall, and Matt Damon discusses "Kiss the Future."
05/08/2024
Interview
09:25

Matt Damon - "Kiss the Future" - Extended Interview
The Daily ShowS29 E43

Watch guest host Jordan Klepper interview "Kiss the Future" producer Matt Damon in this extended interview.
05/09/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:49

"South Park: Snow Day!" Trailer
South Park

Join your favorite South Park characters as they fight for neighborhood dominance during a blizzard in "South Park: Snow Day!," available now.
03/26/2024
Trailer
00:28

Make the Most of a Day Off with "South Park: Snow Day!"
South ParkS26

Join Cartman and the neighborhood kids as they battle Stan, who has his own ideas about the rules of their fantasy game, in the "South Park: Snow Day!" video game, now available to preorder.
12/21/2023
Trailer
01:00

"Star Trek: very Short Treks" Has Lightyears of Laughs
Star Trek: very Short TreksS1

Relive the classic vibe of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and join Riker, Spock and more Starfleet faces on the bite-sized journeys of "Star Trek: very Short Treks," now streaming.
11/22/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022