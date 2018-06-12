The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - January 9, 2019 - Barry Jenkins
Season 24 E 44 • 01/09/2019
President Trump delivers a fearmongering Oval Office address, Desi Lydic reacts to Jeff Bezos's impending divorce, and Barry Jenkins discusses "If Beale Street Could Talk."
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E34December 6, 2018 - Jay Rosen
Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on America's trend toward a cashless society, Michael Kosta examines Switzerland's gun culture, and Jay Rosen discusses The Correspondent.
12/06/2018
24:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E35December 10, 2018 - Tatiana Maslany
Michael Kosta volunteers to replace White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, President Trump is implicated in felonies, and Tatiana Maslany discusses "Destroyer" and "Network."
12/10/2018
31:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E36Extended - December 11, 2018 - Meek Mill
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer throw down with President Trump, Ronny Chieng addresses "Fortnite" addiction, and rapper Meek Mill discusses criminal justice reform.
12/11/2018
28:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E37Extended - December 12, 2018 - Jennifer Lopez
European museums consider returning African art to Africa, Neal Brennan mercilessly debunks popular beliefs, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Second Act" and "Limitless."
12/12/2018
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E38Extended - December 13, 2018 - Bob Woodward & Janelle Monae
The National Enquirer exacerbates President Trump's hush-money scandal, journalist Bob Woodward discusses "Fear," and Janelle Monae chats about her album "Dirty Computer."
12/13/2018
26:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E39December 17, 2018 - Eve L. Ewing
Mick Mulvaney becomes President Trump's new chief of staff, Roy Wood Jr. talks about Christmas from a black perspective, and Eve L. Ewing discusses "Ghosts in the Schoolyard."
12/17/2018
32:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E40Extended - December 18, 2018 - Pusha T
Dulce Sloan reacts to Russia's effort to manipulate black Americans, Desi Lydic learns how to talk to racist family members over the holidays, and Pusha T discusses "Daytona."
12/18/2018
28:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E41Extended - The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2018
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team look back at the weirdness and wildness of 2018, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses mental health and his book "Shook One."
12/19/2018
32:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E42Extended - January 7, 2019 - Malala Yousafzai
Michael Kosta suits up for the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. examines R. Kelly's surge in popularity, and Malala Yousafzai discusses "We Are Displaced" and Malala Fund.
01/07/2019
25:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E43January 8, 2019 - Marc Mauer
President Trump flirts with declaring a state of emergency, Michael Kosta investigates a gun festival in Switzerland, and Marc Mauer discusses his book "The Meaning of Life."
01/08/2019
30:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E44Extended - January 9, 2019 - Barry Jenkins
01/09/2019
29:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E45Extended - January 10, 2019 - John David Washington
The government shutdown over President Trump's border wall takes its toll, Trevor weighs in on a casting controversy, and John David Washington discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
01/10/2019
28:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E46Extended - January 14, 2019 - Derek Waters
Trevor highlights three Democrats running for president in 2020, President Trump's dubious grasp of Civil War history is dramatized, and Derek Waters discusses Drunk History.
01/14/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E47January 15, 2019 - Tressie McMillan Cottom
Trevor investigates the racist rhetoric of Rep. Steve King, Ronny Chieng weighs in on the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, and author Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses "Thick."
01/15/2019
30:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E48Extended - January 16, 2019 - Keegan-Michael Key
Nancy Pelosi calls on President Trump to postpone his State of the Union address, Lewis Black targets new state laws, and Keegan-Michael Key discusses "Friends from College."
01/16/2019
27:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E49Extended - January 17, 2019 - Don Cheadle
Michael Kosta sees crowdfunding as a solution to the government shutdown, Jaboukie Young-White tries out a Trump-inspired credit card, and Don Cheadle talks "Black Monday."
01/17/2019
30:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E50Extended - January 21, 2019 - Patty Jenkins
A teen's standoff with a Native American leader goes viral, Dulce Sloan reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and "I Am the Night" director Patty Jenkins stops by.
01/21/2019
30:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E52Extended - January 23, 2019 - Joe Morton
Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone the State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. investigates black cowboys taking on gang violence, and Joe Morton talks "God Friended Me."
01/23/2019
32:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E53Extended - January 24, 2019 - Chuck Todd
El Chapo's former associates tell all in court, Roy Wood Jr. explains why the NFL should rely on instant replay, and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd stops by.
01/24/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E54January 28, 2019 - Mo Amer
The government reopens after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump aide Roger Stone is indicted by Robert Mueller's investigation, and Mo Amer discusses "The Vagabond."
01/28/2019
28:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E55Extended - January 29, 2019 - Sallie Krawcheck
Howard Schultz announces a possible presidential run, Desi Lydic finds out how environmental racism is affecting a Colorado school, and Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck stops by.
01/29/2019
Exclusive
04:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E55Between the Scenes - President Trump's Ironic Reaction to Roger Stone's Arrest
President Trump's reaction to Roger Stone's arrest reveals a racial double standard when it comes to the law, and Trevor compares American and South African police officers.
01/28/2019
Interview
09:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E55Sallie Krawcheck - How Ellevest Is Challenging the Gender Investing Gap - Extended Interview
Ellevest CEO and co-founder Sallie Krawcheck weighs in on the wage gap and lack of diversity in the workplace and explains how her company helps women become better investors.
01/29/2019
Highlight
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E55Robert Mueller's Russia Probe Is Almost Complete, China's Debt-Collecting App, & FaceTime Glitch
Acting AG Matt Whitaker offers an update on Robert Mueller's investigation, an app in China lets users report debtors, and a bug in the FaceTime app sparks privacy concerns.
01/29/2019
Highlight
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E55That's Fracked: Can a Colorado School Combat Environmental Racism?
Desi Lydic heads to Colorado to find out how an oil company was able to set up a fracking facility behind a low-income school with a high Latino population.
01/29/2019
Highlight
04:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E55Jeff Flake Won't Challenge Trump in 2020 & Howard Schultz's Potential Campaign Makes Waves
Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake rules out a 2020 run, and President Trump urges Starbucks tycoon Howard Schultz to run against him, despite opposition from the Democrats.
01/29/2019
