Crank Yankers

Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier & Abbi Jacobson

Season 5 E 516 • 05/06/2020

Landalious creates his own karaoke opportunity, Abbi Jacobson tries to get into character, and Niles and Giles look to take their internet videos to the next level.

Crank Yankers
S5 • E6
David Alan Grier, Will Forte & Chelsea Peretti

An angry girlfriend calls a hat shop to complain about her boyfriend's fedora, The Truth wants to set up a book signing, and Niles Standish has to get rid of some lice.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
20:36
Crank Yankers
S5 • E7
Tiffany Haddish, Roy Wood Jr. & Thomas Lennon - Uncensored

A woman is furious about her boyfriend's obsession with "Red Dead Redemption," a wannabe performer calls an acting school, and Terrence tries to plan Paris Hilton's wedding.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
21:10
Crank Yankers
S5 • E8
Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll & Tracy Morgan

A rich bro tries to get a new festival off the ground, Spoonie Luv wants to purchase the perfect mattress, and Gladys needs help from a psychic.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
20:42
Crank Yankers
S5 • E9
Adam Carolla, David Koechner & Natasha Leggero

Bobby wants a pizza delivery guy to pick up his grandma from the police station, Elmer eats an earbud, and hemp milk brings back memories of Vietnam for Birchum.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
21:22
Crank Yankers
S5 • E10
Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin

Gladys wants to trademark a popular phrase, a cat orders cleaners for his owner's apartment, and Terrence asks Bobby Brown to change his name for Millie Bobby Brown.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
20:43
Crank Yankers
S5 • E11
Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman & Nikki Glaser

Bobby searches for very specific bumper stickers, a bra fitting leaves Gladys feeling microaggressed, Elmer develops a taste for edibles, and Hadassah finds her dream diet.
03/31/2020
Full Ep
21:28
Crank Yankers
S5 • E12
Aubrey Plaza, Ron Funches & Derek Waters

Terrence arranges a rafting trip for Ariana Grande, Punkie Johnson feels entitled to fine art royalties, and Ron Funches seeks a committed tag team partner.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
21:23
Crank Yankers
S5 • E513
Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon & Adam Carolla

Kevin Nealon places an emphatic flower order, Spoonie Luv tries to take a very early family photo, and Bobby seeks acupuncture for his chronic belching.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Crank Yankers
S5 • E14
Chelsea Peretti, Derek Waters & Aubrey Plaza

Chelsea Peretti tries to find her missing sandwich, an incoming caller seeks a free aquarium, and Niles plans a party to celebrate his being accused of sexual harassment.
04/22/2020
Full Ep
20:44
Crank Yankers
S5 • E15
Jeff Ross, Tracy Morgan & Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr. plans a one-way trip to Africa, Spoonie Luv tries to book a zero-G-spot, and Jeff Ross roasts a dog groomer.
04/29/2020
Full Ep
21:20
Crank Yankers
S5 • E517
Kevin Nealon, Jimmy Kimmel & Paul Scheer

Terrence plans a gender reveal for DJ Khaled, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim negotiate a "legally" fun time, and Heidi Gardner practices condescending philanthropy.
05/13/2020
Full Ep
21:28
Crank Yankers
S5 • E18
Brian Posehn, Nick Kroll & David Alan Grier

Brian Posehn shares a password with the wrong person, an entrepreneur contacts a business with a similar sounding name, and a camper has a serious pest problem.
05/20/2020
Full Ep
21:23
Crank Yankers
S5 • E19
Brian Posehn, Demetri Martin & Adam Carolla

Iliza Shlesinger seeks help passing her dental technician exam, Demetri Martin vents his career frustrations, and Dick Birchum plans a birthday for his conjoined twins.
05/27/2020
Full Ep
21:26
Crank Yankers
S5 • E20
Nikki Glaser, Jimmy Kimmel & Tracy Morgan

Landalious pitches his own wine brand, Elmer tries to find his missing gym clothes, and Bobby tries to leverage his Yelp notoriety to get special treatment at a restaurant.
06/03/2020
Full Ep
21:22

Crank Yankers
S6 • E1
Jimmy Kimmel, Annie Murphy & Iliza Shlesinger

Model train enthusiasts try to prevent vandalism, an aerial gymnast gets tangled in a silk sling, and Spoonie Luv learns about aphrodisiacs from a New Orleans cooking school.
05/05/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Crank Yankers
S6 • E2
Adam Carolla, Punkie Johnson & Melissa Villaseñor

J.Lo (Melissa Villaseñor) needs a luxurious new hat, Shasta gives a helpful heads-up that she'll be shopping while Black, and Trixie Mattel tries to make their tiny boyfriend feel big.
05/12/2021
Full Ep
21:24
Crank Yankers
S6 • E3
Chelsea Peretti, Heidi Gardner & J.B. Smoove

A delivery man is hell-bent on dropping off a shipment of 12,000 muffins, a sunbather deals with an infestation of perverted squirrels, and two kids try to swim at a senior center.
05/19/2021
Full Ep
21:23
Crank Yankers
S6 • E4
Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin

Terrence helps Justin Bieber acquire a hippo, Kathy Griffin seeks a sculpture of her ex-husband, Gladys tries to undo her self-acupuncture, and Ron Funches goes to the wrong open house.
05/26/2021
Full Ep
20:59
Crank Yankers
S6 • E5
Bobby Brown, Natasha Leggero & Paul Scheer

Caleb Hearon organizes Hands Across America 2, Bobby Brown deals with a painful rat problem, and Paul Scheer gets a frozen tongue from an ultra-cold smoothie.
06/02/2021
Full Ep
21:18
Crank Yankers
S6 • E6
Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Quinta Brunson

The Q-Tip King asks skate store employees if they want in on his scheme, a retirement home tries to complete an old man's bucket list, and the first female jet skier prepares for her debut.
06/09/2021
Highlight
01:01

Crank YankersS6 E6
A Nursing Home Aide Tries to Fulfill a Veteran's Last Wish

While working at a nursing home, an aide calls a fireworks store with a bucket list request for a thrill-seeking veteran.
06/11/2021
Highlight
03:52

Crank YankersS6 E6
The First Female Jet Skier

A clueless woman calls a jet ski store hoping to break the gender barrier by becoming the world's first female jet skier.
06/11/2021
