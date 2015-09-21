@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, October 8, 2015 - Uncensored
Season 3 E 8 • 10/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E158Monday, September 21, 2015
Jessica Lowe, John Hodgman and Ron Funches invent socially conscious snacks, list #OneLetterOffSongs and give questionable directions using Google Street View.
09/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E159Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Justin Willman, Doug Benson and Ron Funches rebrand Volkswagen with a new slogan, pitch #NewMuppetPlotlines and learn how to be the life of a party circa 1986.
09/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E160Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Jesse Joyce, Sara Schaefer and Ron Funches celebrate the fourth Blood Moon, brush up on their #CatHistory and describe Ted Nugent in three words.
09/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E1Monday, September 28, 2015
Jack McBrayer, Matt Walsh and Rob Riggle send a message to the Martians, evoke #AutumnIn3Words and solve social media mysteries.
09/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E2Tuesday, September 29, 2015
James Davis, David Krumholtz and Lauren Lapkus spread rumors about the iPhone 8, pitch ideas for #HipHopCartoons and ask the dumbest questions they can think of.
09/29/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E3Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Jen Kirkman, Tom Lennon and Rhys Darby suggest #BadTrampStamps, write acceptance speeches for the Toy Hall of Fame and pitch ideas for future #HashtagWars.
09/30/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E4Extended - Thursday, October 1, 2015 - Uncensored
Sarah Tiana, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar help Hillary Clinton win the sorority vote, list #Pizzalebrities and write a review about Chris in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/01/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E5Monday, October 5, 2015
"Dr. Ken" cast mates Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura and Dave Foley offer suggestions to Twitter's CEO, invent #NewSpaceFacts and diagnose illnesses based on terrible illustrations.
10/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E6Tuesday, October 6, 2015
Alexi Wasser, Tom Lenk and Kurt Braunohler impersonate Australian doctors, come up with #BadInventions and guide a wildlife tour through scenic Chernobyl.
10/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E7Wednesday, October 7, 2015
Ethan Embry, Eli Roth and Brandon Johnson find ways to #MakeBaseballExciting, hit on a female blanket octopus and guess what's on Vladimir Putin's Amazon Wish List.
10/07/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E8Extended - Thursday, October 8, 2015 - Uncensored
Randy Liedtke, Natalie Morales and Paul F. Tompkins encapsulate a #RedneckIn3Words, deliver bad news via Snapchat and predict the future in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E9Monday, October 12, 2015
Megan Neuringer, Colin Hanks and Steve Agee create chants for protesters armed with dildos, ask #BetterDebateQuestions and try their hand at video-game voice acting.
10/12/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E10Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Mike Lawrence, Ashley Barnhill and Blaine Capatch name #CanadianSuperheroes, write taglines for absurd Etsy products and get to know Pepsi Singapore's creepy spokesperson.
10/13/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E11Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Brent Weinbach, Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome win the vote of a wizard, name #OceanCelebs and write expository theme songs for modern TV shows.
10/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E12Extended - Thursday, October 15, 2015 - Uncensored
Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Morgan Murphy dissect the Democratic debate, list #CrapperBooks and watch clips of porn parodies in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E13Monday, October 19, 2015
Kevin Smith, Robert Kirkman and Scott Aukerman learn about a Kim Jong-un joke ban in China, tell a #ScaryStoryIn5Words and pen a few European hip-hop tracks.
10/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E14Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Esther Povitsky, Tony Hinchcliffe and Doug Benson riffle through the CIA director's emails, #HitOnYourMom and pitch taglines for atrocious Halloween costumes.
10/20/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E15Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Michelle Wolf, Nikki Limo and Grace Helbig plan Barack Obama and Joe Biden's post-presidency road trip, sing #CerealSongs and watch retro sex ed videos.
10/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E16Extended - Thursday, October 22, 2015 - Uncensored
Brian Posehn, Steve Agee and Ron Funches don Halloween costumes, listen to #SpookyBands and complain about New York City's rat problem in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E17Monday, November 2, 2015
Max Silvestri, Eliza Coupe and Dave Hill guess the meaning of "open buring," check out #CelebrityRestaurants and enter an Internet slang spelling bee.
11/02/2015
