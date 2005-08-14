Roast of Pamela Anderson

Season 1 E 1 • 08/14/2005

Roast Master Jimmy Kimmel leads a dais including Tommy Lee, Adam Carolla, Eddie Griffin, Sarah Silverman and Lisa Lampanelli as they sling burns at model and actress Pamela Anderson.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:01:45

Roast of Pamela Anderson
S1 • E1
Roast of Pamela Anderson

Roast Master Jimmy Kimmel leads a dais including Tommy Lee, Adam Carolla, Sarah Silverman and Lisa Lampanelli as they sling burns at model and actress Pamela Anderson.
08/14/2005
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021