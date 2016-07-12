The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 10, 2017 - Aasif Mandvi

Season 22 E 45 • 01/10/2017

Donald Trump prepares for a pre-inauguration news conference, Roy Wood Jr. examines Apple's gun emoji redesign, and Aasif Mandvi discusses "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E35
December 7, 2016 - Brian Tyree Henry

Thomas Jefferson (Jordan Klepper) explains the Electoral College, Hasan Minhaj looks at criminals who go viral online, and Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in "Atlanta."
12/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E36
December 8, 2016 - Evan McMullin & DJ Khaled

President-elect Trump strikes a problematic deal with Carrier to keep jobs in the U.S., Evan McMullin talks about uniting Americans, and DJ Khaled discusses "The Keys."
12/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E36
December 12, 2016 - President Barack Obama

Trevor sits down with President Obama at the White House to discuss Russia's impact on the 2016 election, the incoming Trump administration and responses to modern racism.
12/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E38
December 13, 2016 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, The Best F#@king News Team designs poop-friendly NASA suits, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "My President Was Black."
12/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E39
December 14, 2016 - Michael K. Williams

Donald Trump admits to campaigning on falsehoods, Desi Lydic and Michelle Wolf examine the future of reproductive rights, and Michael K. Williams discusses "Assassin's Creed."
12/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E40
December 15, 2016 - Rob Corddry

The Best F#@king News Team recaps the biggest stories of 2016, Jordan Klepper celebrates Donald Trump supporters, and Rob Corddry discusses "Office Christmas Party."
12/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E41
January 3, 2017 - Michael Che

Republicans vote to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, Vladimir Putin reacts to President Obama's sanctions on Russia, and Michael Che discusses "Michael Che Matters."
01/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E42
January 4, 2017 - Omar Saif Ghobash

Republicans defend a vote to gut an ethics panel, Michelle Wolf examines a congressional swearing-in ceremony, and Omar Saif Ghobash discusses "Letters to a Young Muslim."
01/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E43
January 5, 2017 - Keegan-Michael Key

The GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic examine congressional gridlock, and Keegan-Michael Key gives his final address as Obama's anger translator.
01/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E44
January 9, 2017 - Susan Goldberg

Trevor recaps the 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump lies about an intelligence report on Russian election hacking, and Susan Goldberg discusses National Geographic magazine.
01/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E45
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E46
January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait

President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
01/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E47
January 12, 2017 - Cecile Richards

The U.S. Ethics Office blasts Donald Trump's divestment plan, Ben Carson begins his confirmation hearing for HUD secretary, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood.
01/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E48
January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray

Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
01/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E49
January 17, 2017 - John Zimmer

President Obama makes last-ditch efforts to protect his legacy, Lewis Black reflects on the lack of star power at Donald Trump's inauguration, and John Zimmer discusses Lyft.
01/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E50
January 18, 2017 - Samantha Power

Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos undergoes a harsh Senate hearing, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's approval rating, and Samantha Power discusses her U.N. role.
01/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E51
January 19, 2017 - Scott Conroy & James McAvoy

Tensions over President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia rise ahead of his inauguration, Scott Conroy discusses "Embeds," and James McAvoy chats about his movie "Split."
01/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E52
January 20, 2017 - Joy Reid

Donald Trump is sworn in as president, Roy Wood Jr. salutes Barack Obama, Desi Lydic tackles parenthood in a new America, and Joy Reid discusses "We Are the Change We Seek."
01/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E53
January 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi

Millions gather worldwide to march for women's rights, Desi Lydic examines the Trump administration's "alternative facts," and Matt Taibbi discusses "Insane Clown President."
01/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E54
January 24, 2017 - Big Sean

Trevor profiles White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, The Best F#@king News Team auditions to read President Trump's tweets, and Big Sean discusses his album "I Decided."
01/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E55
January 25, 2017 - Heather Ann Thompson & Bellamy Young

President Trump signs a series of controversial executive orders, author Heather Ann Thompson discusses "Blood in the Water," and actress Bellamy Young chats about "Scandal."
01/25/2017
