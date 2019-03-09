The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - September 19, 2019 - Edward Snowden

Season 24 E 172 • 09/19/2019

Canada's Justin Trudeau comes under fire for wearing blackface, Ronny Chieng rails against futuristic bar technology, and Edward Snowden discusses his book "Permanent Record."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E162
September 3, 2019 - Shameik Moore

President Trump makes bizarre claims about Hurricane Dorian, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, and Shameik Moore discusses "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
09/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E163
Extended - September 4, 2019 - Bill Hader

Jaboukie Young-White proposes a novel solution to America's gun problem, Trevor highlights Joe Biden's latest gaffes, and Bill Hader discusses "Barry" and "IT Chapter Two."
09/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E164
September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross

Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.
09/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E165
September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski

Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E166
Extended - September 10, 2019 - Brad Smith

President Trump eases restrictions on trophy hunting, Dulce Sloan investigates a firm that implants microchips in its employees, and Brad Smith discusses "Tools and Weapons."
09/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E167
Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg

Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
09/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E168
September 12, 2019 - September Democratic Debate Special

In this live episode, Trevor covers the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate, and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie gives his take on the event.
09/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E169
Extended - September 16, 2019 - Sonia Sotomayor

Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct again, President Trump hints at war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses "Just Ask!"
09/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E170
September 17, 2019 - Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle

Elizabeth Warren and President Trump host very different rallies, and Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss South Side.
09/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E171
Extended - September 18, 2019 - Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey

An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities leads to talk of war, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the blackest material on Earth, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey discuss "She Said."
09/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E173
Extended - September 24, 2019 - Gavin Newsom

Nancy Pelosi launches an impeachment inquiry, Ronny Chieng refuses to get his hopes up about President Trump's downfall, and California Governor Gavin Newsom stops by.
09/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E174
September 25, 2019 - Nick Cannon

President Trump releases a summary of his call with Ukraine's president, Roy Wood Jr. covers a 2020 GOP primary debate, and Nick Cannon talks about his diverse career.
09/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E175
Extended - September 26, 2019 - Jameela Jamil

Trevor covers the whistleblower complaint against President Trump, Desi Lydic slams Trump for wasting an impeachment opportunity, and Jameela Jamil discusses "The Good Place."
09/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E1
Extended - September 30, 2019 - Mark Sanford

Roy Wood Jr. reports on President Trump's whistleblower scandal, Ronny Chieng reacts to a viral "beer money" fundraiser, and GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford stops by.
09/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E2
Extended - October 1, 2019 - Anand Giridharadas

Trevor weighs the case for impeachment against Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kosta explores President Trump's moral blindness, and Anand Giridharadas discusses "Winners Take All."
10/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E3
Extended - October 2, 2019 - Jacqueline Woodson

Trevor highlights President Trump's unhinged border wall demands, Desi Lydic investigates a protest against Yelp, and Jacqueline Woodson discusses "Red at the Bone."
10/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E4
Extended - October 3, 2019 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Vice President Mike Pence becomes tainted by President Trump's Ukraine scandal, Trevor reacts to Amber Guyger's murder verdict, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins discusses "Get Good."
10/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E5
Extended - October 7, 2019 - Chanel Miller

President Trump abruptly pulls U.S. troops from northern Syria, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and author Chanel Miller discusses her memoir "Know My Name."
10/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E6
Extended - October 8, 2019 - Susan Rice

The Trump administration blocks an ambassador's testimony to Congress, Lewis Black highlights the scourge of surprise medical bills, and Susan Rice discusses "Tough Love."
10/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E7
Extended - October 9, 2019 - Will Smith

China lashes out at the NBA over a team GM's support for Hong Kong protesters, Roy Wood Jr. talks to GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld, and Will Smith discusses "Gemini Man."
10/09/2019
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
Bill Weld's 2020 Primary Challenge Against Trump

Roy Wood Jr. sits down with GOP presidential candidate Bill Weld before attempting to convince a focus group of disaffected Trump voters to cast their votes for Weld in 2020.
10/09/2019
Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
Will Smith - Playing Young in "Gemini Man" and Getting Fearless on Social Media - Extended Interview

Will Smith reflects on getting into character as a young version of himself in "Gemini Man" and explains why he feels liberated by sharing his private life on social media.
10/09/2019
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
The Supreme Court's LGBTQ Job Discrimination Case & A Botched Gender Reveal

The Supreme Court weighs a case involving LGBTQ workplace discrimination, and a baby's gender reveal party backfires.
10/09/2019
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
China Wages War Against the NBA

China lashes out at the NBA -- over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's supportive tweet for Hong Kong protesters -- and other companies, and Ronny Chieng chimes in.
10/09/2019
