@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Wednesday, March 25, 2015

Season 2 E 82 • 03/25/2015

Steve Agee, Tom Lennon and #PointsMe comedian Chris Cubas watch the "Entourage" movie trailer, list #FantasyCelebs, translate emoji and write inappropriate acrostic poems.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E72
Monday, March 9, 2015

Mamrie Hart, Yassir Lester and Jonah Ray learn about a new term that Chris coined on "Talking Dead," list #SofterActionHeroes and make announcements as Apple CEO Tim Cook.
03/09/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E73
Tuesday, March 10, 2015

Mark Normand, Seth Herzog and Nikki Glaser watch a Super Mario Bros. anti-drug PSA from the 80s, list #5WordDealBreakers and write hostile sticky notes to hang on a fridge.
03/10/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E74
Wednesday, March 11, 2015

Emily Heller, Brendon Walsh and Randy Liedtke learn about a regrettably named men's shelter, #MakeAMovieHealthy and guess which bizarre PSAs are real.
03/11/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E75
Extended - Thursday, March 12, 2015 - Uncensored

Beth Behrs, Jonathan Kite and Whitney Cummings of "2 Broke Girls" list #BudgetBooks, decode drunk Vines and name ancient Egyptian pornos in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/12/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E76
Monday, March 16, 2015

Alice Wetterlund, Ricky Velez and Jesse Joyce #MakeACelebrityIrish, write business slogans for questionable companies and come up with awful tourist destinations.
03/16/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E77
Tuesday, March 17, 2015

April Richardson, Sean Patton and Paul Scheer list #NBABands, hashtag images of St. Patrick's Day debauchery and write suggestive texts as leprechauns.
03/17/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E78
Wednesday, March 18, 2015

Rick Glassman, Bianca Kajlich and Ron Funches of "Undateable" learn about the Knockout Challenge, guess which strange wrestling videos are real and write awful Tinder bios.
03/18/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E79
Extended - Thursday, March 19, 2015 - Uncensored

David Wain, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel of "Childrens Hospital" list porn parody catchphrases, #AdorableIllnesses and odd ebook chapters in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/19/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E80
Monday, March 23, 2015

Vanessa Ramos, Kyle Kinane and Rhys Darby comfort a forlorn piccolo player, #InternetASong, guess why vloggers are crying and fill in the blanks in Deepak Chopra tweets.
03/23/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E81
Tuesday, March 24, 2015

Fortune Feimster, Ben Gleib and Moshe Kasher list roles for Chris to play on "The X-Files" reboot, describe #MyExIn5Words and reveal their spring break regrets.
03/24/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E83
Extended - Thursday, March 26, 2015 - Uncensored

The Roast of Justin Bieber's Natasha Leggero, Sarah Tiana and Jeff Ross list TapouT slogans, dull crimes and "Furious 7" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/26/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E84
Monday, April 6, 2015

Justin Willman, Jade Catta-Preta and Doug Benson imagine #MyTombstoneIn5Words, announce bizarre sporting events and come up with overly specific automatic text replies.
04/06/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E85
Tuesday, April 7, 2015

Jessimae Peluso, Adam Ray and Andrew Santino learn about new Rand Paul campaign merchandise, #RuinADrink and list irrational fears that parents have about the Internet.
04/07/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E86
Wednesday, April 8, 2015

Will Forte, Kristen Schaal and Horatio Sanz write pickup lines for an oversexed rodent, list #BirdBands and retitle bizarre performance-art pieces.
04/08/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E87
Extended - Thursday, April 9, 2015 - Uncensored

In this extended and uncensored episode, Jamie Lee, Matt McCarthy and Pete Holmes come up scenes for the "Avengers" sequel, list #AstronautProblems and translate for R2-D2.
04/09/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E88
Monday, April 13, 2015

Arden Myrin, Guy Branum and Mike Lawrence make up spoilers for the new "Terminator" sequel, list #CollegeMovies and come up with job skills for questionable LinkedIn users.
04/13/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E89
Tuesday, April 14, 2015

Megan Neuringer, Adam Cayton-Holland and Kurt Braunohler guess what group now has access to medical marijuana, describe their #5WordMoneyProblems and play Never Have I Ever.
04/14/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E90
Wednesday, April 15, 2015

Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar and Chris D'Elia learn the truth about Dennis Quaid's meltdown, list #Bandwiches and come up with frequently asked questions about Coachella.
04/15/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E91
Extended - Thursday, April 16, 2015 - Uncensored

Tim Minchin, Rich Fulcher and Rhys Darby learn about a racy museum exhibit, #AddBlartImproveAMovie and list awful government domain names in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/16/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E92
Monday, April 20, 2015

Steve Agee, Ron Funches and T.J. Miller play F/M/K with blockbuster movies, come up with #420Regrets and list some of TIME magazine's 100 Least Influential People.
04/20/2015
