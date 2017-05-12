The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - January 2, 2018 - Yara Shahidi
Season 23 E 41 • 01/02/2018
The GOP tax plan takes effect, Kim Jong-un hints at North Korea's nuclear capabilities and possible peace talks with South Korea, and Yara Shahidi discusses "Grown-ish."
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E30December 5, 2017 - Julia Ioffe
The RNC resumes funding for Roy Moore's Senate bid, Desi Lydic profiles a liberal survivalist, and The Atlantic's Julia Ioffe discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin.
12/05/2017
27:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E32Extended - December 7, 2017 - Tiffany Haddish
The Supreme Court considers whether a baker can deny a gay couple a wedding cake, Trevor looks at lesser-reported news, and Tiffany Haddish discusses "The Last Black Unicorn."
12/07/2017
24:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E33Extended - December 11, 2017 - Pete Souza
Trevor questions the GOP's response to sexual assault, Ronny Chieng examines crime-fighting technology, and Pete Souza discusses "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."
12/11/2017
23:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E34Extended - December 12, 2017 - Bob Odenkirk
Roy Moore's wife uses questionable logic to claim her husband isn't racist, Roy Wood Jr. tells the GOP how to rebrand their tax plan, and Bob Odenkirk discusses "The Post."
12/12/2017
26:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E35Extended - December 13, 2017 - Satya Nadella
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democrat Doug Jones winning the Alabama Senate race, Dulce Sloan weighs in on black female voters, and Satya Nadella discusses "Hit Refresh."
12/13/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E36December 14, 2017 - Niecy Nash
Conservative pundits call on Robert Mueller to end the Trump-Russia probe, Ronny Chieng learns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and Niecy Nash chats about "Downsizing."
12/14/2017
41:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E37The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2017
Trevor and the Best F#@king News Team hit the Gramercy Theatre to look back at the biggest events of 2017 in news, sports and pop culture.
12/18/2017
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E38You're Fired: In Memoriam
The Daily Show looks back on the government employees (like Sean Spicer and Preet Bharara) who didn't make it through President Trump's first year in office.
12/19/2017
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E39It's the End of the Year as We Know It
The Daily Show reflects on some of the year's most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season and escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
12/20/2017
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E40Out of Office 2017
The Daily Show highlights some of its best field pieces from the past year, including a look at how President Trump's words get translated into other languages.
12/21/2017
24:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E41Extended - January 2, 2018 - Yara Shahidi
01/02/2018
01/02/2018
24:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E42Extended - January 3, 2018 - Dan Harris
Steve Bannon calls Team Trump's contacts with Russia "treasonous," President Trump taunts North Korea on Twitter, and Dan Harris discusses "Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics."
01/03/2018
26:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E43Extended - January 4, 2018 - Jodi Kantor
Michael Wolff releases a salacious book on President Trump, Michael Kosta learns how California is curbing gun violence, and Jodi Kantor discusses her Harvey Weinstein report.
01/04/2018
26:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E44Extended - January 8, 2018 - Ashley Graham
President Trump calls himself a "stable genius" on Twitter, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta break down NFL headlines, and Ashley Graham discusses "America's Next Top Model."
01/08/2018
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E46Extended - January 10, 2018 - Dee Rees
President Trump meets with congressional leaders to negotiate the terms of DACA, Lewis Black gives an update on New York City, and filmmaker Dee Rees discusses "Mudbound."
01/10/2018
27:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E47Extended - January 11, 2018 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
President Trump exempts Florida from an offshore drilling proposal, Hasan Minhaj finds out how to challenge hate speech, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Becoming Kareem."
01/11/2018
23:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E48Extended - January 15, 2018 - Vashti Harrison
President Trump faces fallout after calling immigrant nations "s**tholes," a missile alert is mistakenly issued in Hawaii, and Vashti Harrison discusses "Little Leaders."
01/15/2018
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E49January 16, 2018 - Ricky Martin
Trevor looks back at Chris Christie's governorship, Ronny Chieng examines the top gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show, and Ricky Martin discusses "American Crime Story."
01/16/2018
27:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E50Extended - January 17, 2018 - Anthony Bourdain
Senator Cory Booker calls out Kirstjen Nielsen for dismissing racist remarks, a porn star details her affair with Donald Trump, and Anthony Bourdain discusses "Parts Unknown."
01/17/2018
27:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E52Extended - January 22, 2018 - Michael Wolff
A stalemate in Congress leads to a government shutdown, Dulce Sloan and Desi Lydic look back on the 2017 Women's March, and Michael Wolff discusses his book "Fire and Fury."
01/22/2018
