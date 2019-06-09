The Trevor Moore Show
The Trevor Moore ShowS1 • E1Why Is Everyone So Horny All the Time?
Trevor Moore tries to fix America's screwed-up relationship to sex with help from Blair Socci, Sam Brown, Sean O'Connor, the owner of a sex robot brothel and a furry.
09/06/2019
Full Ep
26:31
The Trevor Moore ShowS1 • E2Achieving World Peace with Flat Earth Theory, Strip Board Games and Cool Cat
Trevor Moore brings Pete Holmes aboard to help him, Blair Socci and Sam Brown figure out how to put a stop to war.
09/06/2019
Full Ep
35:53
The Trevor Moore ShowS1 • E3Aliens, Psychics & Sam Gets a Real Anal Probe
Trevor Moore enlists Blair Socci, Sam Brown, Joe DeRosa, singer Ki and psychic medium Patti Negri to help determine what aliens actually want -- beyond just our butts.
09/06/2019
Full Ep
29:36
The Trevor Moore ShowS2 • E1Is This Joke Offensive?
Trevor and Blair read an online exchange that features romance and IBS, Tone Bell, Mark Agee and Adam Small dissect the meaning of offensive comedy, and Sam performs jokes he's never seen.
06/25/2021
Full Ep
35:56
The Trevor Moore ShowS2 • E2Starting a Cult!
Trevor, Blair and Sam are joined by Sean O'Connor to invent a new cult and interview three potential initiates, and Brooke Arnold shares stories from her experience as a young cult member.
06/25/2021
Full Ep
30:21
The Trevor Moore ShowS2 • E3Get Ready to Die
Ali Kolbert and the hosts discuss their feelings about death, death doula Erin Merelli puts Sam at peace during his burial, and spiritual guru Casey Kochmer offers afterlife guidance.
06/25/2021
Full Ep
25:00
The Trevor Moore ShowS2 • E4Will Robots Take Over in the Year 2045?
Julian McCollough discusses the singularity and robot domination, Sophia the Robot responds to theories from the hosts, and Gertrude the Pig explains its experience being microchipped.
06/25/2021
Full Ep
29:10
The Trevor Moore ShowS2 • E5Sex Dolls, Throuples, Waifus & Other Abnormal Relationships
Trevor investigates atypical relationships with Blair Socci, Sam Brown, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Hank Gowdey and Betty the Sex Doll, Knots and his waifu, and a real-life throuple.
06/25/2021
