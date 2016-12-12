The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 12, 2017 - Cecile Richards
Season 22 E 47 • 01/12/2017
The U.S. Ethics Office blasts Donald Trump's divestment plan, Ben Carson begins his confirmation hearing for HUD secretary, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E36December 12, 2016 - President Barack Obama
Trevor sits down with President Obama at the White House to discuss Russia's impact on the 2016 election, the incoming Trump administration and responses to modern racism.
12/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E38December 13, 2016 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, The Best F#@king News Team designs poop-friendly NASA suits, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "My President Was Black."
12/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E39December 14, 2016 - Michael K. Williams
Donald Trump admits to campaigning on falsehoods, Desi Lydic and Michelle Wolf examine the future of reproductive rights, and Michael K. Williams discusses "Assassin's Creed."
12/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E40December 15, 2016 - Rob Corddry
The Best F#@king News Team recaps the biggest stories of 2016, Jordan Klepper celebrates Donald Trump supporters, and Rob Corddry discusses "Office Christmas Party."
12/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E41January 3, 2017 - Michael Che
Republicans vote to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, Vladimir Putin reacts to President Obama's sanctions on Russia, and Michael Che discusses "Michael Che Matters."
01/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E42January 4, 2017 - Omar Saif Ghobash
Republicans defend a vote to gut an ethics panel, Michelle Wolf examines a congressional swearing-in ceremony, and Omar Saif Ghobash discusses "Letters to a Young Muslim."
01/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E43January 5, 2017 - Keegan-Michael Key
The GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic examine congressional gridlock, and Keegan-Michael Key gives his final address as Obama's anger translator.
01/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E44January 9, 2017 - Susan Goldberg
Trevor recaps the 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump lies about an intelligence report on Russian election hacking, and Susan Goldberg discusses National Geographic magazine.
01/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E45January 10, 2017 - Aasif Mandvi
Donald Trump prepares for a pre-inauguration news conference, Roy Wood Jr. examines Apple's gun emoji redesign, and Aasif Mandvi discusses "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
01/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E46January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait
President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
01/11/2017
01/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E48January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray
Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
01/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E49January 17, 2017 - John Zimmer
President Obama makes last-ditch efforts to protect his legacy, Lewis Black reflects on the lack of star power at Donald Trump's inauguration, and John Zimmer discusses Lyft.
01/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E50January 18, 2017 - Samantha Power
Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos undergoes a harsh Senate hearing, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's approval rating, and Samantha Power discusses her U.N. role.
01/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E51January 19, 2017 - Scott Conroy & James McAvoy
Tensions over President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia rise ahead of his inauguration, Scott Conroy discusses "Embeds," and James McAvoy chats about his movie "Split."
01/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E52January 20, 2017 - Joy Reid
Donald Trump is sworn in as president, Roy Wood Jr. salutes Barack Obama, Desi Lydic tackles parenthood in a new America, and Joy Reid discusses "We Are the Change We Seek."
01/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E53January 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Millions gather worldwide to march for women's rights, Desi Lydic examines the Trump administration's "alternative facts," and Matt Taibbi discusses "Insane Clown President."
01/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E54January 24, 2017 - Big Sean
Trevor profiles White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, The Best F#@king News Team auditions to read President Trump's tweets, and Big Sean discusses his album "I Decided."
01/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E55January 25, 2017 - Heather Ann Thompson & Bellamy Young
President Trump signs a series of controversial executive orders, author Heather Ann Thompson discusses "Blood in the Water," and actress Bellamy Young chats about "Scandal."
01/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E56January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne
Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
01/26/2017
