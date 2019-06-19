The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - July 15, 2019 - Dapper Dan
Season 24 E 139 • 07/15/2019
The FBI raids Jeffrey Epstein's New York City mansion, a major blackout rocks Manhattan, and fashion designer Dapper Dan discusses his memoir "Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E130June 19, 2019 - Arturo Castro
Tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran, Roy Wood Jr. honors escaped slaves for Juneteenth, and Arturo Castro talks about his sketch series Alternatino with Arturo Castro.
06/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E131Extended - June 20, 2019 - Lindsey Vonn
Joe Biden takes heat for an anecdote about working with segregationists, Iran shoots down a U.S. drone, and former Olympic Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn sits down with Trevor.
06/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E132June 24, 2019 - Elaine Welteroth
President Trump suddenly reverses course on bombing Iran, a database exposes racist Facebook posts by police, and author Elaine Welteroth discusses "More Than Enough."
06/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E133June 25, 2019 - Olivia Munn
Bernie Sanders rolls out a plan to cancel student loan debt, Jaboukie Young-White examines a fight for civics education in Rhode Island, and Olivia Munn discusses "The Rook."
06/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E134June 26, 2019 - June Democratic Primary Debate, Night One
Democratic candidates square off in the first 2020 primary debate, The World's Fakest News Team solves a crisis, and FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. stops by.
06/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E135June 27, 2019 - June Democratic Primary Debate, Night Two
Sparks fly in 2020's second Democratic debate, Ronny Chieng tests people's knowledge about Democratic presidential candidates, and former DNC chair Howard Dean stops by.
06/27/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E136In the Foxhole Vol. 2
The Daily Show highlights Fox News at its most outrageous, including Sean Hannity losing it over Cory Booker's veganism and Laura Ingraham's feud with Pete Buttigieg.
07/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E137Beast of Special
The Daily Show looks back at the wildest recent animal news, including a tiger left in an abandoned house, a dog that can perform CPR and a pair of gay lions.
07/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E139Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta Vol. 2
The Daily Show pays tribute to Michael Kosta's best work, including his case for reparations and his look at how Trump supporters feel about the Space Force.
07/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E138Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan Vol. 2
The Daily Show salutes Dulce Sloan's finest work, from her take on black women's support of Joe Biden to their call for equal pay.
07/11/2019
07/15/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E140July 16, 2019 - Nas
The House condemns President Trump's racist tweets, Michael Kosta investigates a personhood initiative for Lake Erie, and rapper Nas talks about his album "The Lost Tapes 2."
07/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E141Extended - July 17, 2019 - Nelson Makamo
Democrats and Republicans spar over President Trump's racist tweets, Michael Kosta reacts to footage of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein, and artist Nelson Makamo stops by.
07/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E142Extended - July 18, 2019 - Isha Sesay
Rep. Ilhan Omar becomes the target of a racist chant at a Trump rally, Puerto Ricans protest government corruption, and Isha Sesay discusses "Beneath the Tamarind Tree."
07/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E143July 22, 2019 - Jamie Bell
President Trump advocates for rapper A$AP Rocky's release from Swedish jail, Ronny Chieng sounds off about expensive auction items, and actor Jamie Bell discusses "Skin."
07/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E144July 23, 2019 - David Spade
Asian countries send back garbage exported from the West, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover quirky sports news, and David Spade chats about Lights Out with David Spade.
07/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E145July 24, 2019 - Gina Torres
Robert Mueller testifies about his Trump-Russia investigation before Congress, Lewis Black highlights dangers facing beachgoers, and actor Gina Torres discusses "Pearson."
07/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E146Extended - July 25, 2019 - Andrew Yang
Student debt becomes a major crisis in the U.S., Trevor's Australian cousin highlights bad animal behavior, and Andrew Yang discusses his 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
07/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E147July 29, 2019 - Angela Bassett
Trevor gives a rundown of President Trump's latest beefs, Dulce Sloan reacts to findings from relationship studies, and actor Angela Bassett discusses her role in "Otherhood."
07/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E148July 30, 2019 - July Democratic Debate Special, Night One
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team go live after the Democratic debate to recap the biggest moments, and New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi offers her take on the night.
07/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E149July 31, 2019 - July Democratic Debate Special, Night Two
Trevor gives continued live coverage of CNN's Democratic debates, Michael Kosta hobnobs with candidates and reporters, and MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher stops by.
07/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149Cornell Belcher - Highlights of CNN's Second 2020 Democratic Debate
MSNBC's Cornell Belcher discusses aspects of CNN's second night of 2020 Democratic debates, including Joe Biden's improved performance and Cory Booker's "Kool-Aid" comment.
07/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149Spinning the Post-Debate Spin Room
Michael Kosta crashes the after-party of CNN's Democratic debate, where he poses tough questions to candidates and gets acquainted with 10-year-old reporter Jeffrey Kraft.
07/31/2019
