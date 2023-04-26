Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Love & Order
Season 3 E 3 • 05/10/2023
Nora grows insecure as Edmund relishes in his success as a series regular on "Love & Order," Wally tries to land a new IT job, and Edmund discovers something new about his ancestry.
S3 • E1 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Nightmares
Nora tries therapy after having weird dreams, Grandma goes to Brooklyn for a distant cousin's funeral, Wally's proposal to Brenda doesn't go as planned, and Edmund enjoys his newfound fame.
04/26/2023
S3 • E2 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Too Hot to Survive
Nora signs up for a survival reality show to get rich quick and prove Wally wrong, and Wally uses his extra time at home to micromanage Grandma's life.
05/03/2023
